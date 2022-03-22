What is the fastest car in GTA Online for next-gen consoles

With recent updates to GTA Online, next-gen console players can now enjoy much faster rides.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S added various new features to GTA Online. Of course, the most relevant one is Hao's Special Works. Players can upgrade select vehicles and make them faster than ever before. Some of these vehicles are the fastest in the entire game.

This article will only focus on cars, so it will not include motorcycles. If that were the case, the Western Reever would easily win at 163 miles per hour. This article will also look at the fastest vehicles with and without HSW upgrades.

GTA Online is finally on next-gen consoles, but what is the fastest vehicle?

Speed is a defining attribute for GTA Online vehicles. The faster they are, the more viable they become. It should be mentioned that car expert Broughy1322 has calculated the accurate top speeds of every vehicle. This article will use him as a reference guide.

A fully upgraded Weaponized Ignus is the fastest car

GTA Online recently introduced the Weaponized Ignus, a variation of a vehicle from the Contract DLC. It's exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

HSW performance upgrades cost $500,000, but it will significantly boost its stats. Under these conditions, a Weaponized Ignus will have a top speed of 146.25 miles per hour. This makes it the fastest car in the game right now. However, players will have to spend a lot of money on this vehicle.

The Weaponized Ignus is worth over $3,245,000, mainly due to its combat potential. GTA Online players can reliably use its powerful machine gun to blow up vehicles. They can also install a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Without HSW upgrades, the Annis Apocalypse ZR380 is the fastest

Not every player has access to HSW upgrades, since they are exclusive to next-gen consoles. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will have to contend with the Apocalypse ZR380 instead.

According to Broughy1322, it has a top speed of 140.5 miles per hour. This puts it firmly ahead of the Los Santos Tuners vehicles, even before their respective nerfs. Players can buy the Apocalypse ZR380 at the Arena War website.

Either way, both these cars are ridiculously fast

Both the Weaponized Ignus and Apocalypse ZR380 aren't too far apart in terms of top speed. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players shouldn't feel that left out. With that said, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players do have the advantage of Hao's Special Works.

