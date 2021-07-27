Which is the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online?: All you need to know

GTA Online has a large number of vehicles in the game, totaling over 700. When it comes to motorcycles, however, the figure is significantly lower, at 53.

Players who want to acquire a fast motorcycle have far fewer options. Motorcycles have a unique appeal due to their compactness, despite not providing much defense.

A motorcycle can go places that a car cannot, and it is exhilarating to weave through traffic at high speeds. When it comes to the fastest motorbike in GTA Online, the Deathbike is the obvious answer.

Everything players should know about the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online

The Western Motorcycle Company Apocalypse Deathbike is a modded variant of the regular Gargoyle. Like other Arena vehicles, the Deathbike looks rusty and worn, with an almost post-apocalyptic appearance.

The original Gargoyle is based on a custom 1928 Indian 101 Scout that has been modified into a hillclimber. Both bikes look quite similar, but the Deathbike can be heavily modified to fit the Arena theme.

The design differences between the Deathbike and the Gargoyle (Images via GTA Wiki)

When it comes to handling, the Deathbike is almost similar to the Gargoyle. However, it boasts the highest top speed of any land vehicle in GTA Online, clocking in at 150 mph. This makes it faster than Vigilante, and a fully upgraded Deathbike is exceptional for hitting and running.

As an Arena vehicle, the Deathbike can be fitted with several weapons, one of which is the saw blades. These can kill NPCs in a single hit as well as pop the tires of other vehicles. However, players should be careful after installing these as it makes the motorbike much wider.

Like most Arena vehicles in GTA Online, the Deathbike can be fitted with unique upgrades like Boost and Jump. The Boost can be used repeatedly without any cooldown while the Jump launches the vehicle into the air.

A modified Deathbike with dual miniguns, saw blades, and a riot shield (Image via Adviser, YouTube)

Motorcycles in GTA Online make the player vulnerable to gunfire. However, the Deathbike comes with a unique upgrade that allows installing a riot shield behind the rider. The motorcycle itself can withstand a single explosive before being destroyed.

The Deathbike can be installed with two front-facing miniguns in GTA Online. These are extremely effective against NPCs and are easy to aim, thanks to the motorcycle's agility.

To acquire this motorbike in GTA Online, players need to buy the Gargoyle first. It costs $120,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos, but a Trade Price of $90,000 can be unlocked from the Arena War career.

After buying a Gargoyle, players can convert it at the Arena Workshop for $1,269,000. This brings the total cost of the vehicle to $1,389,000 ($1,359,000 if bought at Trade Price) in GTA Online.

Edited by Srijan Sen