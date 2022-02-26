×
Create
Notifications

What is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online? (February 2022)

The fastest weaponized and non-weaponized vehicles from this class (Image via Rockstar Games)
The fastest weaponized and non-weaponized vehicles from this class (Image via Rockstar Games)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 26, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Feature

GTA Online's fastest muscle car is the Imperator (Arena), while the fastest non-weaponized one is the Pißwasser Dominator.

According to Broughy1322's documentation of various cars' top speeds, the Imperator (Arena) has a top speed of 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h). By comparison, the Pißwasser Dominator has a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h).

The Dominator (Arena) and Impaler (Arena) are faster than the Pißwasser Dominator, but they're both weaponized vehicles that are slower than the Imperator (Arena).

These top speeds are relevant primarily with the best upgrades, so some players' experience with them may vary in mileage. They're also only relevant for this vehicle class.

The fastest muscle car in GTA Online (February 2022)

The Apocalypse variant of the Imperator (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Apocalypse variant of the Imperator (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is all of the basic information about the Arena War's Imperator:

  • Manufacturer: Vapid
  • Price: $2,284,940
  • Trade Price: $1,718,000
  • Top Speed: 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h)

There are technically three variations of it:

  • Apocalpyse
  • Future Shock
  • Nightmare

However, these differences are purely aesthetic; all three versions share the same top speed, making them the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online. For reference, the top five fastest in this vehicle class are:

  1. Imperator (Arena): 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h)
  2. Dominator (Arena): 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)
  3. Impaler (Arena): 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h)
  4. Pißwasser Dominator: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)
  5. Buffalo STX: 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h)
It is technically a muscle car (Image via Rockstar Games)
It is technically a muscle car (Image via Rockstar Games)

This specific vehicle debuted in GTA Online during the Arena War update. Although it has impressive top speed, it's primarily useful for players who take advantage of the Arena War's Adversary Modes.

As far as weaponry goes, it has a wide variety of options befitting for something made in Arena War:

  • Dual .50 Cal
  • Kinetic Mortar
  • Several Proximity Mines
  • Spikes
  • Saw Blades

If GTA Online players want a fast muscle car for racing, they may wish to look at the Pißwasser Dominator instead.

Pißwasser Dominator

The Pi&szlig;wasser Dominator (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Pißwasser Dominator (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is all of the basic information about the Pißwasser Dominator:

  • Manufacturer: Vapid
  • Price: $315,000
  • Trade Price: N/A
  • Top Speed: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)

The Pißwasser Dominator is the fastest non-weaponized muscle car in GTA Online, barely beating the recent Buffalo STX by 0.25 mph. Interestingly, this vehicle is also technically the fastest car in GTA 5, although only in the Enhanced Edition.

It might be 6.25 mph slower than the Imperator (Arena), but it's still blazingly fast for a non-weaponized car in this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you still do the Adversary Modes from the Arena War update?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी