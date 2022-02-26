What is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online? (February 2022)

GTA Online's fastest muscle car is the Imperator (Arena), while the fastest non-weaponized one is the Pißwasser Dominator.

According to Broughy1322's documentation of various cars' top speeds, the Imperator (Arena) has a top speed of 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h). By comparison, the Pißwasser Dominator has a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h).

The Dominator (Arena) and Impaler (Arena) are faster than the Pißwasser Dominator, but they're both weaponized vehicles that are slower than the Imperator (Arena).

These top speeds are relevant primarily with the best upgrades, so some players' experience with them may vary in mileage. They're also only relevant for this vehicle class.

The fastest muscle car in GTA Online (February 2022)

The Apocalypse variant of the Imperator (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is all of the basic information about the Arena War's Imperator:

Manufacturer: Vapid

Vapid Price: $2,284,940

$2,284,940 Trade Price: $1,718,000

$1,718,000 Top Speed: 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h)

There are technically three variations of it:

Apocalpyse

Future Shock

Nightmare

However, these differences are purely aesthetic; all three versions share the same top speed, making them the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online. For reference, the top five fastest in this vehicle class are:

Imperator (Arena): 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h) Dominator (Arena): 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) Impaler (Arena): 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h) Pißwasser Dominator: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) Buffalo STX: 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h)

It is technically a muscle car (Image via Rockstar Games)

This specific vehicle debuted in GTA Online during the Arena War update. Although it has impressive top speed, it's primarily useful for players who take advantage of the Arena War's Adversary Modes.

As far as weaponry goes, it has a wide variety of options befitting for something made in Arena War:

Dual .50 Cal

Kinetic Mortar

Several Proximity Mines

Spikes

Saw Blades

If GTA Online players want a fast muscle car for racing, they may wish to look at the Pißwasser Dominator instead.

Pißwasser Dominator

The Pißwasser Dominator (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is all of the basic information about the Pißwasser Dominator:

Manufacturer: Vapid

Vapid Price: $315,000

$315,000 Trade Price: N/A

N/A Top Speed: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)

The Pißwasser Dominator is the fastest non-weaponized muscle car in GTA Online, barely beating the recent Buffalo STX by 0.25 mph. Interestingly, this vehicle is also technically the fastest car in GTA 5, although only in the Enhanced Edition.

It might be 6.25 mph slower than the Imperator (Arena), but it's still blazingly fast for a non-weaponized car in this game.

