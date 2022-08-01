What is the fastest way to make money in GTA Online after the Cayo Perico Heist nerf?

GTA Online's latest DLC, The Criminal Enterprises, came with several much-needed adjustments, most of which have been requested by the fans themselves. However, one change has still left some players dissatisfied.

The Cayo Perico Heist being nerfed by Rockstar was one of the biggest reservations that players had about this update before it came out. The heist has been regarded as the best moneymaker in the game for long, especially for solo players.

So, has this nerf made it harder for GTA Online players to get rich quicker? Not really. In fact, there are now many more ways to earn money in the game without replaying the same heist countless times.

Other missions to provide more money after the Cayo Perico Heist nerf in GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises

While it may seem that Rockstar has clamped down on the best way to make money in GTA Online, this is not true at all. There is now a balanced, more structured way to increase one's in-game finances. All heists are now more profitable, and players should choose the one that suits their level and career progress.

For example, a beginner can now stick with the beginner heists from The Heists Update, as they now offer higher bonuses.

The Fleeca Job (75% more)

The Humane Labs Raid (75% more)

The Prison Break Finale (75% more)

Series A Funding Finale (75% more)

The Pacific Standard Job (50% more)

On top of this, there are some additional bonuses. Each player's minimum cut for Finales is now set at 15%, and all players who join Heist Setups will receive 50% more money than the current reward. Overall, heist setup costs have decreased to $25,000 per heist.

Other means

The Criminal Enterprises update has also boosted Criminal Careers such as the following:

Executive Office

Nightclub

Bunker

Biker Clubhouse

All business activities for these careers have now been made playable in solo sessions, but doing so in public sessions provides additional bonuses.

Here are the approximate maximum profits that each Criminal Career will now bring to players:

Executive Office — $2.6 million

$2.6 million Nightclub — $1.5 million

$1.5 million Bunker — $1.2 million

$1.2 million Biker Clubhouse — $1.9 million

Now, each of these avenues works differently in GTA Online. Profits from the Nightclub and the Bunker are considered passive revenue, whereas the Executive and Biker careers require a bit of effort.

Why did Rockstar nerf Cayo Perico?

Rockstar has rarely balanced the game, and most players used to think that this was done on purpose to force them to use Shark Cards. Getting a heist like Cayo Perico seemed like the perfect apology from Rockstar to make up for such a paywall.

However, this undermined a significant portion of the game (especially the heists), giving the impression that there was nothing else to offer except for this particular heist.

The new update, therefore, feels like a dream come true for the entire GTA Online community. Metagaming has finally been made irrelevant when it comes to choosing between the heists. Beginners now have more opportunities to rise up the ranks without needing to grind the same repetitive missions.

