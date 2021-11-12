What is the first mission in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?: All you need to know

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition starts off strong in its first missions, as it introduces a colorful cast of characters.

Tommy Vercetti was sent down south to do business in Vice City. However, he barely escapes with his life after an ambush. The player needs to figure out who set him up. This is the basic premise of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. The plot is laid out nicely in the first missions.

To be exact, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has multiple tutotial missions. They mainly involve cut-scenes with very little player input. For technical purposes, this article will only cover the first one. The first mission is very simple and straightforward by GTA standards.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: Here is what players need to know about the first mission

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition doesn't go into action right away. Players have to watch a few cut-scenes before they can do anything. They should take the time to get used to the controls, which are very similar to GTA 5.

In the Beginning

Tommy Vercetti just got out of prison after doing a 15 year stint. Sonny Forelli wants him to represent the family by heading over to Vice City. Tommy is going to run a drug operation, but first he needs to set up a deal.

Of course, that would be too easy if it went according to plan. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has something different in mind.

The deal was ambushed by a bunch of masked assassins. Almost everybody is taken out, but Tommy manages to escape. Both the drugs and the money have been stolen. After a drive to his lawyer's office, they discuss what they should do. Tommy then heads out to the Ocean View Hotel.

How to complete the mission

Most of this first mission consists of cut-scenes. Players don't get to do anything until near the end. All they have to do is drive to the Ocean View Hotel. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition will explain the basic control scheme for vehicles.

Players can follow the yellow GPS route to the hotel. Once they arrive, they can step inside and save with the pink icon. It's arguably one of the easiest missions in the entire game, which is to be expected.

Differences between the old and new versions

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition now uses better navigation. Players should take a look at their mini-map. They will be given directions on where to go, via the yellow GPS route. This feature was not present in the original game. It definitely makes the first mission slightly easier.

Besides the gameplay, the only major differences are the graphics. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition expanded on the surrounding environments. Older players will notice the differences right away.

Everything looks more natural in Vice City, such as the lighting and shadows. The first mission takes place in the late afternoon, which is clearly done to show off these features. All the neon signs have a brighter glow at night. It's a very beautiful drive to the Ocean View Hotel.

