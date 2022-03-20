What is a Freemode Event in GTA Online next-gen?

Freemode Events constitute a significant part of GTA Online's Freemode, so it's something that next-gen players need to know. These events can occur in any lobby type (Public, Invite Only, and Solo), but the number of players in a lobby will influence which event will be active.

Here is a list of all Freemode Events:

Air Checkpoints

Business Battles

Checkpoints

Criminal Damage

Hold the Wheel

Hot Property

Hunt the Beast

Kill List

King of the Castle

Penned In

All of these events only take place in Freemode (so players don't have to accept a job to do them). It is important to note that players cannot be in Passive Mode if they wish to participate in these events.

There are also Freemode Challenges and Time Trials, which count as Freemode Events in GTA Online.

What next-gen players should understand about Freemode Events in GTA Online

The Beast is featured in the Hunt the Beast event (Image via Rockstar Games)

These events only occur at the following in-game times:

0:00

6:00

12:00

18:00

Completing them gives players GTA$ and RP, usually ranging from a few thousand GTA$ to over $100K for Time Trials. If there aren't enough players for a particular event, then it will be canceled. Otherwise, players will be alerted when one arrives.

Freemode Challenges

Freemode Challenges are essentially a simpler version of regular Freemode Events. All players will have three minutes to prepare for them, to which they can earn between $7,150 to $15,750 for participating in them.

Here is a list of all the Freemode Challenges in GTA Online:

Driveby Challenge

Headshot Kills Challenge

Highest Speed Challenge

Longest Bail Challenge

Longest Fall Survived Challenge

Longest Flying Inverted Challenge

Longest Freefall Challenge

Longest Jump Challenge

Longest Stoppie Challenge

Longest Wheelie Challenge

Low Flying Challenge

Lowest Parachute Challenge

Melee Challenge

Most Fly Under Bridges Challenge

Near Misses Challenge

No Crashes Challenge

Reverse Driving Challenge

Sniper Kills Challenge

Vehicles Stolen Challenge

Time Trials

Time Trials are a weekly event that GTA Online players can opt to do in Freemode. As the name implies, it involves the player passing through a specific location while trying to beat a particular time limit. Certain vehicles aren't allowed to be used (such as all weaponized vehicles).

Completing them successfully will give players approximately $100,000; failing will only give them anywhere between $1,000 to $4,000. There are currently 32 Time Trials in the game, and players can see a Time Trial icon (looks like a faint purple clock) on the map when it's available.

