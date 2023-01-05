What GTA 6 should learn from GTA 5

There's no denying that GTA 5 is a good game. Likewise, its successor, GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. It would stand to reason that Rockstar Games will apply some of the former game's great features to the latter title for something millions of players would enjoy.

One can certainly hope that the next Grand Theft Auto game will blow its predecessor out of the water. Based on the mega leak last year, Rockstar Games has made some improvements in GTA 6 that fans have wanted for several years.

The good aspects of GTA 5 that GTA 6 should borrow

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling video games of all time (Image via Rockstar Games)

In terms of what GTA 6 has improved over GTA 5, here's what players know from the mega leak:

More fluid movement options, including the ability to do a real crouch

Seemingly better control on drive-bys

More interiors that weren't present in the past game, such as a diner

Smarter police AI

Some better animations in certain parts

The leak also revealed that there would be multiple protagonists. There are just two protagonists in GTA 6 rather than three main characters like in GTA 5. Having one fewer playable character could indicate that Grand Theft Auto 6's story and gameplay elements will feel less divided and more connected than they were in the previous game.

Some features from GTA 5 that would be nice to see in the upcoming game include the following:

Fan-favorite features like a large map, heists, several minigames, and side activities

More content to do with NPC friends

Properties (GTA 5 notoriously lacked purchasable safehouses, so including that would be an improvement)

Unique features exclusive to each protagonist

Grand Theft Auto Online

Of course, one cannot just talk about GTA 5 without referencing its wildly successful multiplayer counterpart.

Stuff that GTA 6 should take from GTA Online

Some players love multiplayer games (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next Grand Theft Auto game will likely have an Online multiplayer mode of some kind. Rockstar Games has made an absurd amount of money from Grand Theft Auto Online, so it would be logical to assume that GTA 6 will have its own equivalent.

Grand Theft Auto Online has had a lot of ups and downs throughout the years, but some things worth noting include the following:

Many gamers prefer to play the game solo.

Some powercreep regarding weapon and vehicle costs don't make any sense.

Quality-of-life improvements and buffs are usually beloved by the community.

Regular updates keep the fanbase excited.

The Cayo Perico Heist is often praised as one of the best updates in the game since it gives solo players a great moneymaker, provided they are skilled enough to complete it. By comparison, some of the older heists aren't popular, as playing with randoms is often a frustrating experience for some players.

The Cayo Perico Heist was a great example of content done right (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some aspects of the game should be solo since it makes no sense to lock it in to two players or more. For instance, Agatha Baker's Casino Story Missions are easily doable on one's own. However, it wasn't until the Los Santos Drug Wars update that those jobs were available to solo players.

GTA Online might be controversial for some players, but it is still a beloved experience for many. Learning from the ups and downs of this title would undoubtedly make GTA 6 Online something that many players would enjoy.

