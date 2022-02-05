What GTA 6's official announcement could mean for future of GTA series

Rockstar Games has finally given fans what they've desired all these years, an official announcement of GTA 6 being in development. Yesterday, they released an official newswire article that detailed some of the new features of the Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5, as well as its release date.

The same article concluded with a short tease regarding the next title in the franchise. This has left many fans wondering how it will affect the future of the series and how Rockstar will move forward with Grand Theft Auto games.

How will the GTA franchise evolve after GTA 6's official announcement?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

The official article concluded with a message that was very similar to the statement made by the official Rockstar Games Twitter handle. They seem to have acknowledged that Grand Theft Auto fans have been desperate to learn something about a new installment in the series.

They also appear to have confirmed that the next game in the series is already in development. While most of the statement is vague, the bottom line is that the developer wants to take the Grand Theft Auto series to new heights. However, it remains to be seen how they decide to do this.

This is to be expected from Rockstar, the studio behind critically acclaimed and commercially successful games such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Most fans expect the storyline to be as cinematic as Red Dead Redemption 2 and as gripping as Grand Theft Auto 4.

On the other hand, there is much to say about the gameplay. Several aspects of the last game were disappointing, such as the removal of features found in previous games. The dumbing down of gameplay elements like driving is also quite unappealing.

Another thing to consider is the map and its detailing. The open-world map of Grand Theft Auto 5, despite being larger than any other game from the series, feels pretty generic and gets dull quickly.

The next game should have an exciting map that has something to discover in every region. This shouldn't be very hard, as Rockstar has already achieved this in some of their previous games.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Red Dead Redemption 2 both feature expansive game worlds that feature such diverse regions. Both of these have high replayability value.

Moving forward, Rockstar should (and probably will) address these points alongside fan feedback. If these are considered, GTA will continue to attract millions of players and maintain its legacy.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer