What do GTA Online players want to see in 2022?

2022 has finally arrived in GTA Online, yet it remains to be seen what the rest of the year holds.

GTA Online went through some highs and lows back in 2021. The game underwent major updates with Los Santos Tuner and The Contract. Players didn't really care for the likes of KDJ and Sessanta, but they did like Imani and her tech support. That's what players want to see more of in 2022.

The Contract is a great example of what fans like about the series. Perhaps it can be used as a blueprint for the rest of 2022. GTA Online is still a popular game after all these years. However, it needs to keep updating itself to stay relevant, which is what Rockstar has been doing lately.

A lot happened in 2021, so GTA Online players can only hope 2022 is better

For better or worse, Rockstar had a very busy year in 2021. After the latest update for GTA Online, players have much higher expectations. Here's what some of them want to see in the new year.

The return of Michael and Trevor

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Having finished the contact DLC. First part with Dre: 5/10. Lamar/Franklin missions: 7/10. Biggest Con: stale gameplay. Same old shoot 400 guys who offer little threat. Biggest Pro: Call backs to singleplayer, interactions between characters. Can't wait for Michael/Trevor DLC. Having finished the contact DLC. First part with Dre: 5/10. Lamar/Franklin missions: 7/10. Biggest Con: stale gameplay. Same old shoot 400 guys who offer little threat. Biggest Pro: Call backs to singleplayer, interactions between characters. Can't wait for Michael/Trevor DLC.

DarkViperAU is one of the biggest critics of GTA Online, yet even he wants to see Michael and Trevor in action. Many players grew up on GTA 5, so they have an attachment with the main characters.

Now that Franklin has got some focus, perhaps Rockstar will give the same to Michael and Trevor. There is a lot of potential for their stories, such as Michael's ties with the movie industry.

More Imani Tech support for vehicles

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec was recently introduced to GTA Online, along with Imani Tech items. However, it's still limited to a select few vehicles.

It's understandable that Rockstar wants players to buy the most recent cars. Imani Tech is what made them so popular in the first place. Regardless, players can only hope it will eventually be included with other vehicles.

Jack Meadows @OwnerJMDesigns @RockstarGames are we ever going to be able to add both Imani Tech items to our cars in GTA online as it allows us to buy both at same time and there nothing saying that we cant have both of them.Please fix this and make your minds up @RockstarGames are we ever going to be able to add both Imani Tech items to our cars in GTA online as it allows us to buy both at same time and there nothing saying that we cant have both of them.Please fix this and make your minds up

On a related note, players still have to choose between the Missile Lock-On Jammer and Remote Control Unit. GTA Online does not allow them to have both in the same car, which can be unfavorable at times.

Many players have been asking Rockstar to implement both support items in any given vehicle. Otherwise, they will be forced to miss out. It remains to be seen if Rockstar will add this to a future update.

Content updates just like The Contract

Most GTA Online players really enjoyed the latest update. The Contract gave way to anti-griefing tools and useful vehicles. Popular characters also made their return to the series, including Franklin and Lamar. It even features musical artists like Dr. Dre, who play a prominent role in the story.

2022 will definitely see the release of a few more updates. Fans are hoping it will be on the scale of The Contract. For now, they can still enjoy the current update while they can. GTA Online will continue to drip feed vehicles over the next few weeks, along with a few other events.

