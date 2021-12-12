What do GTA Online players want to see in the new update?

The new GTA Online update has some fans excited for 15 December 2021.

For better or worse, GTA Online is here to stay with this new update. GTA 6 is still a few years away, which has some fans disappointed and frustrated. However, Rockstar decided to throw a bone to their fanbase. The Contract update will feature the triumphant return of Franklin Clinton.

GTA Online players are looking forward to the new update. The Contract will center around Franklin's new agency, who are tasked with retrieving stolen music files. Famous rap artists will take part in this new update, including Dr. Dre himself. There is a lot to be thrilled about in the next few days.

Here is what GTA Online players want to see in the new update

Some GTA Online players can't wait to get their hands on this new update. The Contract will premiere on 15 December 2021, which is less than a week away. Here's what GTA Online players want to see in this new update.

More screentime for Franklin and Lamar

One of the main highlights in GTA 5 was the relationship between Franklin and Lamar. Their hilarious antics were a nice contrast to the dramatic tensions between Michael and Trevor. It's been several years, but the lovable duo are finally making their return in GTA Online.

For the longest time, players wanted to see what they'd been up to. Rockstar doesn't usually follow up on the future exploits of protagonists. They are now making an exception with Franklin, which is a welcome change.

It's nice to see him go from humble beginnings to running a successful business. Franklin truly embodies the GTA Online experience, since players have to start from somewhere. He finally made it to the top of the food chain. The best part is that he never left his best friend behind.

New music from Dr. Dre and other artists

GTA Online will feature brand new tracks in The Contract update. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Dr. Dre and other music artists, players will get to hear exclusive songs just for this game.

There will also be a new radio station, as well as updates to current ones. Music is a major aspect of GTA Online, especially when cruising around in a car. Rockstar is clearly giving it their all in regards to the music of this game. They promise a great selection of music artists for The Contract update.

More weapons and vehicles

GTA Online updates always include new weapons and vehicles. The Contract will feature plenty of firepower with the Compact EMP Launcher and the Stun Gun. GTA Online players can also check out the new classy vehicles. The update will introduce the Dewbauchee Champion and the Enus Jubilee.

Last but not least, there is also the Armory and the Agency. Not much is known about these properties, but Rockstar will reveal more information very soon. GTA Online players don't have to wait very long as 15 December 2021 is right around the corner, so players better get ready.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

