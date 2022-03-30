What GTA Online players should know about the Astron Custom

The Pfister Astron Custom shouldn't be overlooked by GTA Online players. Ever since the next-gen release of GTA Online, players have been given access to several new cars.

One of them is the Astron Custom, which is a slightly different variation from the Contract DLC vehicle. However, what makes it really stand out is the HSW upgrades.

The Astron Custom is among the very few vehicles that can be modified with Hao's Special Works. This is very important, since these upgrades make it go much faster than before. These are not minor differences that should be written off.

Astron Custom from GTA Online: Price, performance, and much more

For the most part, the Astron Custom is based on the Porsche Macan (95B). This luxury SUV costs a lot of money, but it comes with high performance stats. Here is what GTA Online players should be aware of.

Where to buy and how much it costs

Players can purchase this vehicle at Legendary Motorsport. It has a whopping price tag of $1,720,000. To maximize its performance with Hao's Special Works, players will need to pay an extra $395,000.

However, it's among the cheaper vehicles from the recent update. Players can save a little bit of money by getting the Astron Custom. However, its performance is also lower than its more expensive counterparts.

Overall performance with HSW upgrades

Players should head over to the LS Car Meet to find Hao's Special Works. This auto shop will allow the Astron Custom to reach its full potential.

With HSW upgrades, it can reach top speeds of 137 miles per hour. Without it, the Astron Custom only goes 119.15 miles per hour. These findings are based on vehicle expert Broughy1322.

Overall, it moves very smoothly for a wide SUV. While it does feel heavy, it still reaches top speeds in no time flat. Players should think about driving in a straight line. It's easily among the fastest SUVs in GTA Online right now.

How does it compare with the original?

A fully upgraded Astron Custom far outclasses the original. Both these vehicles share the same top speed in their base form. However, an Astron Custom with HSW upgrades will reach blinding speeds in GTA Online.

Although the Astron was a Contract DLC vehicle, it doesn't have access to Imani Tech. Missile jammers and remote control units would've given it the edge, yet it sadly lacks these features. The Astron Custom is a much better alternative.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul