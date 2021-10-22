What should GTA Online players spend their first $1M on?

GTA Online players are all the same when it comes to the drive to make their first million dollars. However, how players decide to spend their earnings on GTA Online is entirely up to them and varies from player to player.

Players may have been saving up to buy just one building or business for a cool $1M. Alternatively, GTA Online players may have been wanting one or more expensive sports cars to add to their vehicle collection. Well, a million dollars can buy plenty of very sleek and fast cars.

Whether GTA Online players decide to buy one thing with their first million dollars, or are a number of things, this article hopes to give some good pointers and advice.

GTA Online: Best buys for players' first $1M

Recommended vehicles in GTA Online

If players want to spend their first $1M on one winning vehicle, it is recommended that they buy the 'Overflod Enfinity XF' sports-car. Super fast and gorgeous looking, this car has a cost of $795,00. This would leave players with over $200k to make as many upgrades as they like to finish off the leftover money from the purchase.

Entity vs. Karuma (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

An alternate great vehicle to buy is the Armored Karin Karuma. It costs $525,000 so there's more money to upgrade the car and then go and stock up on a fully new arsenal from Ammu-Nation to the tune of $475,000. Easily done.

Recommended property in GTA Online

Great Chaparral MC Clubhouse (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

If the GTA players have not yet bought an MC Clubhouse, then they should get on it right away. Buying a clubhouse is something worthwhile players can do with their first $1M, as its vital for setting up future missions and earning a living in GTA Online.

Here is a great way for players to make the most out of their money:

Buy the MC Clubhouse in Great Chaparral from Maze Bank Foreclosures - $200,000 On the Open Road website purchase a starter business; the cheapest is the Document Forgery Office in Grapeseed. it returns up to $126K earnings and only costs - $650,000 Armoured helmets are added protection available from any clothing store - $25,000 Fill up on heavy body armor x10 which won't cost GTA Online players much - $3,750 Stock up on a variety of some of the best guns: the Homing Launcher for $66,000, the Carbine Rifle for $13,000, an Assault Shotgun for only $10,000, the Combat MG for $14,800 and the Mini SMG for $8,900 are all items well worth owning.

This would leave players with $8,550 remaining of their first $1M after a successful shopping spree. GTA Online players are recommended to spend this on any weapon upgrades for their new loadout, to round off that nice big number that the players started with. Or, players can treat themselves to some new clothes and jewelry if they prefer.

