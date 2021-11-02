What happens when you collect all the peyote plants in GTA Online?

Peyote Plants are one of the most popular collectibles featured in GTA Online.

Based on real-life Peyote Cactus containing psychoactive properties, the plant, when consumed, has a hallucinogenic effect on the player. Upon consumption, they morph into some sort of an animal and stay in that form until the effects of the plant wear off.

There are 27 peyote plants in total. This article explains what happens when the player manages to collect all of them in GTA Online.

GTA Online: What happens when all the peyote plants have been collected?

"...I've finally grown paws... interesting, very interesting... and I've shrunk... and I like the smell of a**. Well, at least some things are the same!"

-Trevor, The West Highland Terrier

There are 21 land-based peyote plants in GTA Online. Collecting them all will unlock all the controllable animals and award the player the Cryptozoologist achievement.

If the player manages to complete the game 100% and has found all 27 plants as well as completed the Last One side-mission, for each day of the week, one golden peyote plant will appear from 5:30 AM to 8:00 AM, but only when the weather is foggy or when it's raining.

Consuming these peyote plants will morph the player into Big Foot, the mysterious, ape-like creature in GTA Online that never stops being the talk of the town.

Players will also observe a dead body, of a human or an animal, every time they transform. Consuming the last plant on Saturday morning will spawn the body of the Sasquatch Hunter right next to the player.

When players get to the one at Thomson Scrapyard, growling all the while, they will be challenged to a duel by the Beast. The Bigfoot and Beast characters will be unlocked if the player wins, and the hallucination will end automatically.

Peyote plants make for one of the most fun collectibles in GTA Online and should not be missed out on at any cost. Rockstar doesn't make them active very often, and it's not every day that players can eat a plant and morph into a bird or a chicken or a beast of their choice.

