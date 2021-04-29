Heists are and have always been an integral part of GTA Online. After all, the underworld empire cannot survive on minor crimes and meager rewards.

The Diamond Casino Heist is so popular for a number of reasons, but the most important reason is perhaps its level of difficulty. Grinding the mission is no joke, and even after days and days of careful planning, the success is not a guarantee. There are all sorts of stakes attached to the robbery. The crew could bust the whole thing. The cops might overpower the team. And worst of all, the player may manage to pull the heist off for a paltry reward.

Given how complex GTA Online missions can get, especially missions that are supposed to give the player a hard time, the Diamond Casino Heist requires a good deal of investment – both monetary and intellectual.

While there are a number of ways to approach the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online, some strategies are unanimously agreed upon to be more efficient in nature and promising in terms of results.

What is the highest paying approach in the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online?

Image via gamepur.com

There are 3 strategies that the player could use for the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online:

The Silent and Sneaky Approach The Big Con Approach The Aggressive Approach

The Silent and Sneaky Approach is quite self-explanatory. It allows the player to infiltrate the casino while keeping a low profile and avoiding unwanted attention. Remember the cops are always on the lookout for something suspicious.

Advertisement

The Big Con Approach is not only super efficient (given the perilous nature of GTA Online), but it's also quite fun. It allows the player to infiltrate the casino in disguise. This approach, too, helps the player avoid unwanted attention and keep a low profile, which is always helpful in GTA Online.

The Aggressive approach is perhaps the most risky approach of all. The player simply walks into the casino, intimidates people into silence and kills everyone who poses a risk. While this may sound bold, it's quite risky and may turn the heist into a failed mission.

That being said, the Silent and Sneaky approach is the best strategy of all and especially favors those who invest a good deal in hiring a professional hacker. Moreover, players won't have to face a lot of cops either. The Big Con approach, too, promises a substantial return and doesn't pose a lot of risks. The aggressive approach, on the other hand, might be fun and should be tried out at least once, but isn't the most ideal way to approach GTA Online's Diamond Casino Heist.