What is JP in GTA Online and how to increase it? (March 2022)

The new edition of GTA Online has attracted plenty of new players recently. This is especially true for the PlayStation 5, as the game is currently free for players on this console.

The game hasn't changed from the ground up, but there are several new features and improvements to the original game. A bunch of terms and features in the game have always been quite confusing, and new players will be facing them as they get acquainted with the game.

One such aspect is JP, which is short for Job Points. This article explores everything that players should know about JP in the game, including its benefits.

Everything to know about JP in GTA Online in 2022

What is JP in GTA Online?

GTA Online players will note that they are awarded JP or Job Points after completing any Jobs. These get accumulated over time throughout the entirety of a multiplayer session. For new players, this may be confusing since the game never fully explains what this entails.

In GTA Online, there are no unique prerequisites for earning JP. A player receives these after completing any task or activity. It is not to be confused with RP or Reputation Points, which are unrelated to JP. The player list allows players to see how much JP they've earned throughout a session.

JP also resets when players switch sessions, so players cannot carry them over.

How is JP awarded in GTA Online?

A number will appear next to each player's name, indicating the amount of JP they have earned in that session. When a player enters a new session, these points are reset to zero.

Players sometimes neglect JP, yet it is critical in Race and Deathmatch playlists. The Job Points won in Races and Deathmatches are listed below:

1st place — 15 JP

2nd place — 12 JP

3rd place — 10 JP

4th place — 8 JP

5th place — 7 JP

6th place — 6 JP

7th place — 5 JP

8th place — 4 JP, and so on.

After completing a task, players will get 15 JP, with one additional JP awarded for achieving the main objective. Meanwhile, MVPs (most valuable players) are awarded an extra JP for doing the same.

Other uses for JP in GTA Online

JP is also important for resolving ties during the job selection menu. The JP score of the players determines the vote outcome. The game will always favor the choice of the player with the most JP behind them. It calculates the highest cumulative JP behind a vote.

When votes are deadlocked, it is JP and not the number of participants that decides the outcome. JP could also be a sign of a player's reliability. Those with more in-game experience like playing with other players with a higher JP. When practicing heists with strangers, this may be quite useful.

