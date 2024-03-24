What makes GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist different from other heists in the game?

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist is the latest major update for the online multiplayer mode, allowing players to earn a significant amount of cash. While there are other more profitable heists and missions that you can undertake in the game, some unique aspects make the Cluckin Bell Heist different from them. While monetary rewards are often the first consideration, there are other important aspects to account for.

The heist offers $500,000 each time and is quite enjoyable. These are some of the biggest reasons why it is different from other heists in the game, and why players have started to prefer it over others.

The article will explore the advantages of this heist compared to others in the game.

Various things make the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist better than others

As mentioned earlier, the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist payout is one of the aspects that make it so lucrative for players. While it is only $500,000, you can keep repeating the missions as many times as you like to stack up the money.

Additionally, since the heist can be completed solo, you don't have to worry about sharing the loot with others and keeping all the money. Apart from Cayo Percio, there aren't any other heists that offer this feature, adding to the list of benefits that Clucking Bell offers over the other heists.

It's true that while some of the other heists in GTA Online offer bigger payouts, they are also much more difficult and time-consuming to complete. In comparison, the Cluckin Bell Heist missions are relatively easy and can be completed quickly.

The difficulty setting ensures that both veterans and amateurs find the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist accessible and don't have to worry about completing it. Since there is no setup cost nor does the game ask players to purchase a business to start these missions, beginners have a fair shot at it too.

Other heists require players to either purchase a property or an expensive vehicle before they can be triggered. This makes it quite difficult for low-level players to access these missions and earn money in the game.

So, being accessible, easy, relatively short, and offering a decent payout makes the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist better and different from others in the online multiplayer mode.

