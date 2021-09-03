What is the meaning of RDM in GTA 5 RP?

GTA 5 RP players should familiarize themselves with the term RDM, which stands for Random Death Match.

Roleplay servers require their players to follow the rules as otherwise, it will cause problems for everybody. Roleplay characters can range from a milkman to a wanted criminal. However, sometimes the milkman just wants to be left alone. If a random player kills them for no reason, that is an example of RDM.

No one should be forced to play the game in a specific way as GTA 5 RP is a collective experience. One person's fun at another person's expense is not good. RDM is a serious issue that can take away the enjoyment. Therefore, it's important for players to learn about this acronym.

What does RDM stand for in GTA 5 RP?

All GTA 5 RP players should be aware of RDM. It's one of the most important acronyms within the roleplay vocabulary. Having said that, RDM is not to be mixed up with VDM, although they are similar.

Random Death Match

As previously stated, RDM stands for Random Death Match. What happens here is a player kills another without prior consent. Someone could be minding their own business such as trying to clean their car. All of a sudden, a random player shoots them from behind.

RDM is a bannable offense on most GTA 5 RP servers as it can seriously disrupt the roleplaying experience. Players need to agree to a particular scenario before it plays out, as otherwise, it will disturb everyone else's experience.

RDM versus VDM

There is a similar term known as VDM, which stands for Vehicle Death Match. GTA 5 RP players should not confuse RDM with VDM. Despite having notable differences, they both deal with trolling.

RDM can be done on foot. For example, a player walks up to another and stabs them out of nowhere. If it's not part of the story, then it's a classic example of RDM.

VDM deals with running over other players. Sometimes this can happen by accident. However, if killing them is intentional, then it's a VDM. Both these types of death matches are unacceptable in the community.

The importance of following the rules

GTA 5 RP servers are only as good as their player base. If rules cannot be followed, then it breaks the immersion of roleplaying. Therefore, both RDM and VDM are completely unacceptable in the community. It's also known as an out-of-character moment, or OOC for short.

One example is xQc, who used to break several rules in the NoPixel servers. Anytime he would get arrested, he would have OOC rants against the officers. He would even try to fight them.

Having said that, players can avoid RDM as long as they both consent. A user may kill another if they both want to instigate conflict. By comparison, it becomes RDM if the other player wants nothing to do with it. It goes without saying that communication is paramount on GTA 5 RP servers.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul