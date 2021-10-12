What is the meaning of VDM in GTA Online Roleplay?

Many GTA players are bored of playing GTA Online, and some often resort to GTA Online Roleplay. GTA RP stands for GTA Roleplay, and there are special servers where players can enjoy this. There are many crimes that players can commit in GTA Online RP, and VDM is one of them. VDM stands for Vehicle Death Match. VDM is an offence as it means killing a person with a vehicle for no real reason.

GTA Online Roleplay is a modded version of GTA 5 that players can play by taking up a character's story. The game rules are pretty strict, and players can't just go around killing other players. Unlike GTA Online, GTA Online Roleplay is not owned by Rockstar Games, and independent modders run the servers. There are admins for each server to make sure players aren't disobeying the rules.

VDM explained in GTA Online Roleplay

In GTA Online, players can play as a medical professional, a cop, a businessman, a store owner, or a character from any walk of life. Playing GTA Online Roleplay is very different from regular GTA Online, and there are different rules as to how the game works.

The servers usually have admins who moderate the players' actions and see if anyone is creating chaos. These admins have the power to ban players temporarily and permanently. Killing players without reason in GTA Online Roleplay is an offence, and players caught doing so will get banned from the game.

When a player commits a VDM, the player has driven their car into another player and killed them. Using a vehicle to kill another player is called VDM, and such an offence is usually punished by banning the player. Although this rule isn't a staple for every GTA Online Roleplay server, it is one of the most popular in real-life RP modes.

Some RP servers are based on realism. Sometimes, a player can accidentally kill another player while driving, but if that happens, they need to have a reason for why they let that happen. Sometimes it comes down from player to player where some players forgive this offence if it was an accident. If this behaviour is repeated, the offending player is usually reported to the admins and gets banned.

