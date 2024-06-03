What is Molly's role in the GTA 5 storyline?

Grand Theft Auto 5, or GTA 5, introduces many new characters in the series, including the not-so-popular ones like Molly Schultz. Those who played the game will remember her association with its main antagonist Devin Weston. While she also plays an unseen role in the online mode as a buyer, some might wonder what her involvement is in the events of Grand Theft Auto 5.

To explain that and more, let’s quickly learn about Molly Schultz and her story in GTA 5.

A brief about Molly Schultz in GTA 5 – Background, missions, and more

Molly Schultz graduated with a Law degree from Vespucci University and an MSc in Corporate Raiding from the University of San Andreas, Los Santos. According to the game’s lore, she sued three members of the teaching staff during her senior high school days when was not named the homecoming queen. Later on in life, she spent five years as a part of the in-house Litigation team of Globe Oil after completing her training at Feist & Weich. She successfully defended Redwood Cigarettes against 26 different class action lawsuits.

Molly was handpicked by Devin Weston during the Resistance Training in Rwanda benefit workout in 2009. While being his lawyer, she also acted as the General Counsel and the Senior Vice President of his business. She was believed to be in love with Weston, and as per his Lifeinvader page, Molly invited him to spend one night at her house or pass by her house. However, Weston never seemed to reciprocate the feelings.

During the events of the GTA 5 story mode, Molly was the contact person between Devin Weston and the three protagonists – Michael, Trevor, and Franklin.

Her final appearance in the game is during the mission Legal Trouble, where Weston gives her the task to take a copy of a movie produced by Solomon Richards and Michael De Santa and keep it during her flight. However, the protagonist doesn't surrender the film and pursues her to the LSIA (Los Santos International Airport) to speak to her.

However, things don’t go as planned as she panics and assumes that Michael is there to kill her. Everything leads to a chase sequence on the runway where she crashes her vehicle into Weston’s Hangar. She tried to escape via Jet. However, she got sucked by the aircraft’s turbine killing it on the spot.

Here’s a list of all GTA 5 missions featuring her appearances:

Legal Trouble

Pack Man

Surveying the Score

Deep Inside

Eye in the Sky

I Fought the Law...

Blitz Play

While her role wasn't prominent like some of the other characters, she still delivered memorable moments in her limited appearances. Rockstar needs to add characters like her in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

