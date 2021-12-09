What is the name of the GTA font?

GTA players curious to know the name of the series' iconic font should know that it's called Pricedown. Technically, it uses a slightly modified version. Nonetheless, the Pricedown font is extremely similar to what the GTA series has used for the last two decades.

The games use it to spell out "Grand Theft Auto" in every title since GTA 3. Some parts of the title names, like the "Vice City" in GTA Vice City, utilize a different font, however.

Still, it's a free-to-download font that several websites host, like DaFont, for instance. That means that GTA fans can use it for their own entertainment. .

Pricedown is the name of the GTA font

Pricedown font with no editing vs the official GTA logo (Image via Rockstar Games)

As one can see, Rockstar Games does touch up on the font a bit. The line underneath the "R" in "Grand" is much shorter in the official logo. Likewise, the "N" in "Grand" doesn't extend at all in the final version.

There aren't too many changes in "Theft". The only notable one is that the "H" doesn't extend underneath the word, which also affects the spacing. There aren't any significant changes to what "Auto" looks like in the Pricedown font versus the official GTA logo.

It is worth noting that the font doesn't natively have a shadow. Adding a shadow will depend on which graphics editor program the reader uses. Interestingly enough, the GTA series didn't always use the Pricedown font.

GTA games that don't use the Pricedown font

The original GTA game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pricedown font was released in 2000 for public use. Unsurprisingly, the GTA games that came out before 2000 did not use it, including:

GTA 1

GTA London 1969

GTA London 1961

GTA 2

In GTA 1's case, it uses something similar to Street Van Powerhouse.

The GTA London games and GTA 2's logo (Image via Rockstar Games)

For those curious, GTA London titles use Eurostile LT Std Bold, whereas GTA 2 uses Microgramma D. None of the aforementioned titles use the Pricedown font. However, some gamers might recognize the Pricedown font in other media.

The Pricedown font in other media

Does this look familiar? (Image via The Price is Right)

It's not unheard of for popular forms of media to share a font. "The Price is Right" game show is a famous example that shares a font with the GTA series. There are a few variations of The Price is Right logo, with some using derivatives of the Pricedown font.

Of course, it's similar to the GTA series in that it didn't always use this font. For example, the 1956 version used something completely different.

The GTA series and the Pricedown font

Other than identical fonts, these games also have a helicopter in the top left (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given that Rockstar Games has used the same font since 2001, one can assume that future games in the franchise, like GTA 6, will also use it for the "Grand Theft Auto" portion of its title. Regardless, this image helps visualize how commonplace Pricedown is throughout the series.

