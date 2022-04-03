What players should know about changing their Targeting Mode in GTA Online

Changing one's Targeting Mode in GTA Online isn't as intuitive as some players would hope for, but there is a way to change it. Finding it is easy, as it can be found when the player pauses the game, goes into Settings, and then heads into Controls. The problem is that it's grayed out and seemingly cannot be changed.

Try as a player might, they can't change it while they're currently playing GTA Online. Instead, they must boot up into the single-player story mode to change the setting here, as it will affect which server the player boots into the next time they play GTA Online.

Console players who own the next-gen version of GTA Online but not GTA 5 won't be able to change their Targeting Mode.

GTA Online's Targeting Mode

Targeting Mode is under Settings -> Controls (Image via Rockstar Games)

The above picture shows an example of what a console player might see when they try to change their Targeting Mode. By default, "Assisted Aim - Partial" is turned on, meaning that these GTA Online players will be playing on servers with others who also have this setting turned on.

Due to the fact that it's grayed out, it cannot be changed unless the player boots up into GTA 5 to change it. If they do boot up GTA 5, they can change it into one of the following options:

Assisted Aim - Partial Free Aim Traditional GTA

The first option gives the player some auto-aim, but it won't lock on to everything on the screen right away. Instead, the player has to get their reticle somewhat close to an enemy to aim at them automatically. By comparison, Traditional GTA is for players who always want a hardcore auto-aim option, which will target any enemy on their screen when applicable.

Free Aim has no auto-aim, making it useful if the player has excellent aim; they won't have to worry about targeting the wrong enemy.

Aim Sensitivity

There are plenty of options to change here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Below Targeting Mode are some options that adjust aim sensitivity. Gamers are highly recommended to fiddle around with all of these settings until they find one that's comfortable for them. Changing them is practically a must-have if one plans to play with free aim, as the player's ability to shoot at a threat efficiently can be a matter between life and death.

Some players will prefer various settings, so one should adjust each option individually and practice shooting at NPCs to see if they like it.

There is also one more related setting under the Interaction Menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once a player finishes setting up their Targeting Mode and Aim Sensitivity options, they might also wish to adjust Player Targeting Priority. This setting can be found under the Interaction Menu. PS4 and PS5 players have to hold down the touchpad to view it, while the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S ones have to hold down the view button.

Player Targeting Priority has the following options:

Everyone

Strangers

Attackers

Setting it to "Strangers" means that a player's auto-aim will target all those who aren't Friends. By comparison, "Attackers" only targets other GTA Online players who attacked the user recently. Predictably, "Everyone" targets every player indiscriminately.

