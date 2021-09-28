What is the most popular GTA game in the series?

The GTA franchise seems to have reserved a relatively permanent spot in the limelight. With the franchise having developed a cult following over the years, there are hard-core fans that believe one game is the best out of the entire series.

However, not every game was an instant and massive hit. Some, as is the natural course of most things in life, took a relatively long time to grow on fans, while others, like GTA San Andreas, were so addictively entertaining that they became instant fan favorites.

Judging by the hype surrounding all the games Rockstar has released over the years, the series will probably be all the rage for the foreseeable future too. Unless Rockstar delays the release of GTA 6 for the next decade or so.

Is GTA San Andreas the best game in the franchise?

Taking into account the vast variety of opinions on this subject, it is practically impossible to determine which GTA game is the best. However, one can assume which game is the most popular among fans by taking a look at the general consensus.

Over the years, Rockstar has added a number of great titles to the GTA series, and each has managed to generate quite a favorable response from the community. And yet, none seems to have garnered as much love as the one that was released almost two decades ago.

GTA San Andreas remains the most popular title in the franchise. Even severe critics can hardly deem all the buzz surrounding the fandom as baseless or undeserving.

Featuring Carl Johnson, more commonly known as CJ, GTA San Andreas makes for one heck of a ride. Not only is the game's storyline incredibly unique in nature, but it is also a perfect concoction of sad and funny. It takes the player on a number of major ups and downs throughout the game, all of which seem to come at a cost.

But GTA San Andreas' monumental success is not limited to its plotline. Every GTA game boasts a decent plot. The game's main characters, especially the protagonist and the friend-turned-enemy, play a huge role in its ever-growing popularity. Had it not been for CJ's hilarious quirks and Big Smoke's shocking betrayal at the end, perhaps GTA San Andreas would not be the most famous title in the record-breaking franchise.

Challenging missions in GTA San Andreas

While every GTA game boasts its fair share of challenging missions, the jobs featured in GTA San Andreas make for an exceptionally taxing experience, which is never a turn off in gaming. Well, usually anyway.

Breaking the Bank at Caligula's, Black Project and End of the Line are some of the most popular GTA San Andreas' missions.

The Incredible Assortment of Cars

Vehicles have always been a big thing in the GTA series, given that the game was originally supposed to revolve around cars. GTA San Andreas' collection of vehicles not only made the game all the more entertaining, but it also added a lot of diversity to its open-world design.

All in all, GTA San Andreas is one of the greatest games ever and definitely deserves all the hype it's generated over the years.

