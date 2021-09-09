What is the most profitable MC Business in GTA Online

GTA Online players may not mind being tapped out in real life every now and then, but they cannot bear the brunt of bankruptcy in the game world.

GTA Online is packed to the gills with obnoxiously expensive vehicles and assets that cost a small fortune. It is nearly impossible not to be tempted by all those things when one is grinding missions in a lobby full of cash-rich blokes sporting notoriously expensive cars and incredibly lethal weapons.

Fortunately, GTA Online boasts a number of ways for players to generate quite a few streams of income in the game. Some of them are even passive in nature, demanding no more than a few minutes of the player's time every once in a while.

While the import and export business is arguably one of the most lucrative businesses in GTA Online, it is not easy to operate and requires a heck of a lot of elbow-greasing.

MC businesses, on the other hand, are fairly passive in nature, requiring minimum work and pretty much farming money in the background on their own.

This article talks about the most profitable MC business featured in GTA Online.

The Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online:

On the basis of profitability, the Cocaine Lockup is unarguably the best MC business in GTA Online.

Without upgrades, the player can make $30,000 every hour with the Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online. After the installment of the recommended upgrades, the player can make as much as $74,000 every hour.

How to buy a Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online:

To purchase a Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online, the player will first need to invest in an MC clubhouse.

Unlike the CEO Office, the location of the MC clubhouse hardly matters, so even the cheapest clubhouse available will do.

After purchasing the MC clubhouse, the player will need to bill in the required amount for the Cocaine Lockup via the computer in the building.

Other MC businesses in GTA Online:

There are a total of 5 MC businesses in GTA Online. They are ranked below on the basis of their profitability:

Cocaine Lockup Methamphetamine Lab Weed Farm Counterfeit Cash Factory Document Forgery Office

Edited by Nikhil Vinod