What to purchase and what to avoid in the GTA Online Christmas event this week (December 22-28)

GTA Online's Christmas event week just went live and new discounts and features have been added to the game that players should really take advantage of.

But since there is a lot of content to explore, it might become difficult, especially for beginners, to decide what is perfect for them and what they should avoid buying.

So, this article will help them out by presenting the best things they should invest their hard-earned cash in, and the other things they shouldn't purchase.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

What GTA Online players should buy during the Festive Surprise 2022

The first and foremost items are weapons, and currently, only two have 50% off. However, they are two of the most valuable items that players can get in the game as having a Homing Missile Launcher and Proximity Mines are essential to deal with griefers. Furthermore, they have become very cheap, so they will be an easy investment.

When it comes to cars, almost all of them have something for everyone this week. So, players should not worry about carefully investing in a particular car as the only difference would be what class they want to pick. For example, if they are into SUVs then the Granger 3600XL is a great choice, as even though it does not have the best top speed, it is really easy and fun to drive.

The Stromberg is the most expensive out of all of the discounted vehicles, even after being 30% off. Despite this, if players really want a unique car to live out their spy fantasies, then there are no better options than this amazing choice.

Next, there is the legendary Infernus Classic for anyone who is into classic cars. Players who value aesthetic and style more than performance should definitely look into it. This model is one of the best looking cars in the game and takes major design inspiration from the real-life Lamborghini Diablo from the 90s.

All other cars such as the Toros, Schafter V12 Armored, and Tailgater S, are great in their own right. However, GTA Online players really need to judge them by their personal taste as they may not universally appeal to everyone, although they have their own unique quirks.

The major vehicle that players should avoid even during this sale has to be the Velum five-seater. This plane has a little bit of a cult following in the GTA Online community, especially because of its low speed and flying altitude.

This also means that they have to pay very close attention while flying this plane as it can crash very easily. When combined with low acceleration, the Velum is very weak when compared to the other aircraft in the game.

The only reason to buy this model would be if GTA Online players like immersing themselves in drug-dealing role-play scenarios as this plane will be challenging to use during any kind of sell or supply missions. Thus, for this Christmas event, GTA Online players should avoid this aircraft.

