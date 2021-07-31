What is the rarest car in GTA Online? All you need to know

When something is purposefully made unattainable in a video game, players tend to covet it even more. Such is the case with the Lost Slamvan in GTA Online, the rarest vehicle in the game.

The car was added to the game as part of the Heists update in 2015. It first appeared in GTA The Lost and Damned as a gang vehicle of the Lost MC. The GTA Online variant is virtually indistinguishable.

This article discusses the car's availability and its performance as a vehicle in GTA Online.

Lost Slamvan in GTA Online: The rarest car in the game

How to acquire the Lost Slamvan

A player who isn't informed about the Lost Slamvan might think it to be the best car in the game. This is simply because it would justify its rarity and the hype surrounding it.

However, they're sure to be disappointed, as there is literally nothing special about the vehicle apart from its rarity. While it is true that it's a unique and beautiful gang car in GTA Online, this doesn't explain how rare it is.

Fans have nonetheless been desperate to obtain it, going so far as to exploit glitches in doing so. This was because the car could not be purchased or saved in a player's garage.

All of this changed with the Casino update, as players can now get a chance to win the car from the Lucky Wheel. However, the chances of obtaining this vehicle are extremely slim, making the Lost Slamvan the most sought-after vehicle in GTA Online.

There's a 5% chance that players will get a "Mystery Reward" in the Lucky Wheel. This reward has a 14.3 % chance of being a vehicle and a 0.72 % chance of being the coveted Lost Slamvan. Therefore, the overall possibility of winning the Lost Slamvan at The Diamond Casino & Resort stands at 0.005 %.

How well does the car perform?

The car is based on a Rat Rodded 1953-56 Ford F Series panel van. The windshield and door tops resemble the 80s variant of the same model. There are several liveries that distinguish it as a Lost MC vehicle, including the gang insignia and tribal designs.

In terms of performance, it is quite similar to the regular Slamvan, having an average top speed with poor braking and traction. It sports an improved acceleration and heavier weight over the regular one. The top speed of the Lost Slamvan is 108 mph.

Lost Slamvan Stats (Image via GTA Base)

The Lost Slamvan is a hardcore car collector's dream in GTA Online, but it has little value to the average player. Its distinct appearance and rarity make it a much-desired vehicle, and obtaining it is still something to brag about.

