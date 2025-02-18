What does Rockstar possibly discussing GTA 6 with Roblox creators mean for fans?

Rockstar Games' habit of having new releases improve upon previous entries has fans excited about what GTA 6 might have to offer. Details about the upcoming title have been kept under wraps so far. However, a recent report claimed that Rockstar could be in talks with Roblox and Fortnite content creators regarding the potential of creating "custom experiences" in its upcoming title.

Needless to say, there is no way to tell exactly what the developer has in store, if the report is true. However, we can speculate. So, here is what Rockstar possibly discussing GTA 6 with Fortnite and Roblox creators could mean for fans.

What Rockstar possibly discussing GTA 6 with Roblox and Fortnite content creators might mean for fans

According to a report by Digiday, three industry insiders (who have remained anonymous) claim Rockstar Games is in discussions with Roblox and Fortnite creators, and even some Grand Theft Auto ones, about the possibility of creating custom experiences in GTA 6.

The report suggests this would "allow creators to modify the game’s environment and assets to bring their own intellectual property."

One of the things that this could mean, if true, is that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title might feature official modding tools for users to create their own assets and share them with others. While mods have existed for GTA games, they have always been unofficial.

As of this writing, Grand Theft Auto 6 is confirmed for just PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Hence, official modding tools might be an answer to how users could safely modify the game's assets and create custom experiences on these platforms.

Official roleplaying (RP) servers seem to be a possibility as well. GTA 5 RP servers (unofficial) have been immensely popular within the gaming community. These servers are currently hosted on modded clients, such as FiveM, and offer custom maps, features, vehicles, and a lot more.

It is also worth noting that Rockstar Games acquired Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM, in August 2023.

The developer could put together its resources, and the team's experience to potentially provide official RP servers in GTA 6 with modified assets and environments (as per the host/creator's will). Not only would such a thing add a unique dimension to the typical GTA gameplay, but also help with longevity.

If this turns out to be successful, other video game franchises might even follow suit. That being said, readers should note that all of this is just speculation. Nothing about creating custom experiences in Grand Theft Auto 6 has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games yet.

GTA 6 is on track for its Fall 2025 release window, so more information on the title should arrive in the near future.

