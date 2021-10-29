What’s the main issue with GTA 5 collectibles?

Finding GTA 5 collectibles can often be a tedious waste of time.

Like most games in the series, GTA 5 players can go on scavenger hunts. There are two main collectibles in this game: Letter Scraps and Spaceship Parts.

Each of these is scattered throughout Los Santos and Blaine County. Finding them all will yield some interesting rewards.

Unfortunately, there are several problems with this feature. There are 50 Letter Scraps and 50 Spaceship parts. It doesn't seem like much since GTA San Andreas offered more. However, the problem lies within the map layout. Players will need to consult a guide to find these collectibles.

Here's why there are too many GTA 5 collectibles

This article will mainly go over the Letter Scraps and Spaceship Parts. GTA 5 players will have to traverse the entire map just to find them all. Here's why it's not fun to look for these collectibles.

The problem with GTA 5 collectibles

GTA 5 collectibles require too much time and effort. They are spread throughout the entire game and it's not always easy to find them. Sometimes they are hiding in plain sight. Other times, they are in secretive locations.

The rewards are barely worth the effort. Letter Scraps will uncover a disturbing mystery. However, this could easily have been a side mission instead. Spaceship Parts offers a unique vehicle, the Space Docker. It's not a bad reward by any means. However, it's a long journey to get there.

The map size and layout doesn't help

GTA 5 boasts the largest map in the entire series. Los Santos is already a huge area to explore. Blaine County is even bigger in size and scope. This is very problematic when finding collectibles.

Letter Scraps and Spaceship Parts can be found all over the map. That means players will have to search both Los Santos and Blaine County. Whether it's a city landscape or a mountain range, these will be hard to find. Los Santos is a very dense area with too much going on. It's easy to get lost.

Here is why it worked in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas had the right idea with this feature. Here's how it worked. They had four major collectibles:

Spray tags (Los Santos)

(Los Santos) Snapshots (San Fierro)

(San Fierro) Horseshoes (Las Venturas)

(Las Venturas) Oysters (bodies of water)

Each of these collectibles is exclusive to their respective locations. There are also 50 in total. The smaller map size makes it easier to find them. By comparison, GTA 5 players will take forever to find the collectibles. They are spread throughout the entire map rather than in a condensed area.

Another issue is the rewards. GTA San Andreas players have an incentive to look for these collectibles. Most of them will give players powerful weapon spawns. The reward system in GTA 5 is not as beneficial. All they can do is avenge a murder and get a new vehicle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

