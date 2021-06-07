What is the vehicle warehouse and how can players use it to make money in GTA Online?

Selling high-end luxury vehicles is one of the most lucrative ways to make money in GTA Online.

To start such a business, players will need a vehicle warehouse. A vehicle warehouse is essentially an underground garage that allows players to store luxury vehicles purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry or stolen from someone in the game.

The vehicle warehouse should not be confused with the special cargo warehouse. Both were added to GTA Online as part of the Import/Export update. However, while the vehicle warehouse allows players to source and sell top-end vehicles, the special cargo warehouse is used to sell CEO crates or stolen contraband.

Both businesses are fairly profitable in their own right, but the vehicle warehouse tends to generate a steadier income.

How to purchase a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online

In order to purchase a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online, the player will need to register as CEO and purchase one of the four offices available.

After purchasing a CEO office, the player can check out all the available warehouses from their computer and select the one they like the most.

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase a warehouse in GTA Online:

Purchase an Executive Office from Dynasty 8 Executive. The cheapest office costs $1,000,000.

Open the interaction menu, scroll down to 'secure serve,' and register as CEO.

Go to the CEO's office and locate the special computer that comes with the office.

Log in and click on 'warehouse.'

Purchase a warehouse. The cheapest one costs $1,500,000.

A number of factors affect the profitability of a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online. The rule of thumb here is to go for the one that's located in an evergreen area that has good access.

La Puerta is arguably the best vehicle warehouse in GTA Online. Not only is it close to the CEO's office, but it's also near the Marina's Helipad, which allows players to spawn a Pegasus Cargobob for delivering stolen vehicles.

How players can make money with the vehicle warehouse in GTA Online

The vehicle warehouse can store three kinds of vehicles: top-range, mid-range and special-range. Naturally, top-range vehicles tend to generate more money than mid-range and special-range ones.

To maximize profit, players are advised to only sell top-range vehicles. To optimize the system, players can store a couple of mid-range and special-range vehicles without ever putting them up for sale.

Since GTA Online is one of the most chaotic multiplayer games out there, it's almost impossible to safely take a car to the garage. A few knocks and bumps are in order unless the players in the session are low-key saints.

To avoid unwanted attention, the player can:

Glitch into a solo public lobby.

Activate ghost organization.

Ship the stolen vehicles via a Cargobob.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh