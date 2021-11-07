What is the worst mission from the classic GTA Trilogy? 

The classic GTA trilogy has at least one game which almost every gamer has likely played at some point. GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are some of the best early 3D games ever made and Rockstar Games put a lot of effort into making them. One of the key reasons which made those games so memorable has to be the the high number of quality missions.

However, there were some missions which rubbed a lot of gamers the wrong way due to them being unnecessarily difficult. Among them, we've picked out one particularly terrible mission from the classic GTA trilogy to delve into.

Demolition Man: The worst mission from the classic GTA Trilogy

GTA Vice City's "Demolition Man" is widely regarded as being one of the most difficult missions in the GTA Trilogy if not in all of gaming. Many players have been known to quit playing the story mode of Vice City entirely due to the difficulty of this one mission.

In Demolition man, Tommy Vercetti is asked to demolish a building by property developer Avery Carrington. He has to enter a TopFun van and use the RC Goblin remote-controlled plane to set up bombs in the building. The protagonist needs to plant all the bombs without being noticed by construction workers or security guards.

There are four bombs that players need to plant at the construction site, and to complete the mission, players will receive $1000. One of the main reasons this mission is so difficult is due to the atrociously bad controls for the remote control plane. Players have mostly gotten sick of this mission in the classic GTA Trilogy because of failing it over and over.

ny players hope that having GTA 5- style controls for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will make this mission a bit more playable. Till then, Demolition man will remain a dreaded mission and has the reason for many players to give up on GTA Vice City.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: Opinions reflected in the article are solely those of the writer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee