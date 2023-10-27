When do alien abductions begin in GTA Online's Halloween 2023 update?

GTA Online players can get abducted by aliens on Saturday, October 28, 2023, as part of the recent Halloween 2023 update. This is important since that's how they can unlock UFO Boxer Shorts. There is even a 25% chance to get a ??? tee. It is possible to get abducted multiple times, meaning gamers can keep trying in case they don't unlock that cosmetic right away.

One more important thing worth noting is that the alien abductions will last from October 28, 2023, to October 31, 2023. There are over a dozen different locations to visit on those days, meaning it won't be hard to get kidnapped by one of the UFOs if the player is aiming to unlock some cosmetics.

To get abducted, just approach the UFO from October 28 to October 31, 2023.

Alien abductions will begin in GTA Online on October 28, 2023, as part of the Halloween event

The above tweet shows how a player can get abducted in the recent Halloween 2023 update. Going under the UFO will beam them upward, meaning it is easy to avoid this event if a person doesn't wish to participate. Each abduction has a 75% chance that the player will spawn somewhere else in GTA Online with the UFO Boxer Shorts unlocked. The other 25% of the time has them at an alien site before appearing somewhere random with the ??? tee in their inventory.

According to dataminers, this part of the Halloween event begins this Saturday, which is October 28, 2023. Rockstar Games hasn't mentioned this date in its Newswire.

UFO locations

This UFO schedule also shows the alien abductions happening this Saturday (Image via GTA Forums)

October 28 through 31, 2023, have the same locations each day in GTA Online. Those areas are as follows:

Galileo Observatory at Vinewood Hills Land Act Dam at Land Act Reservoir Vinewood Sign at Vinewood Hills Kortz Center at Pacific Bluffs Noose Headquarters at Palomino Highlands Maze Bank Tower at Pillbox Hill Bishop's WTF?! at West Vinewood IAA Headquarters at Pillbox Hill Schlongberg Sachs Center at Pillbox Hill Badger Building at Downtown Vinewood Pleasure Pier at Del Perro Beach Legion Square at Textile City Sightings Bar & Restaurant at Los Santos International Airport North of the Maze Bank Arena at La Puerta

Any of these locations could theoretically abduct a person who goes under them. Don't forget to photograph these UFOs since each one gives you $15,000. That means players could earn $210,000 by snapshotting all 14 and sending them to Omega.

Rewards

There are several rewards for participating in the UFO Sightseeing event in GTA Online's Halloween 2023 update:

Money: You get $15,000 per UFO photo. There is a bonus of $100,000 if you photograph all 26 spaceships.

You get $15,000 per UFO photo. There is a bonus of $100,000 if you photograph all 26 spaceships. RP: You get 1,000 RP per UFO photo.

You get 1,000 RP per UFO photo. Three versions of the Believe Cap: Photograph 26 UFOs.

Photograph 26 UFOs. Two versions of the UFO Boxer Shorts: Get abducted by one of the flying saucers.

Get abducted by one of the flying saucers. ??? tee: Get abducted by a UFO to potentially earn this reward at a 25% chance.

That's everything GTA Online players must know about alien abductions, UFO Sightseeing, and their rewards. This Halloween event will vanish by next week's update, so take advantage of this content while it's still around.

