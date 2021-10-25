When is GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition coming out on PC?

Rockstar has managed to appease the majority of its fanbase by revealing the GTA remastered trilogy. The game is coming out for most current-gen and last-gen consoles, as well as PC, on the same date - November 11, 2021.

This is the official release date for the digital release of the game. According to rumors, the PC version will be available exclusively on Rockstar Games Launcher, although a Steam release could be possible. Rockstar has also announced limited physical copies for consoles that will release on December 6, 2021.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition PC release date

On October 22, Rockstar Games officially revealed the first trailer for the remastered trilogy. They also declared November 11 as the game's digital release date for consoles and PCs. Meanwhile, the mobile version has yet to receive an official release date. The game has been made available for pre-order from Rockstar's official store. Console owners will be redirected to their respective platform's store.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is available for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PCs. The game has also been confirmed to come out on Android and iOS devices in the first half of 2022. As a remaster, the Definitive Edition trilogy improves upon several aspects of the original games, mainly the graphics and controls.

The new games have considerably improved lighting, shadows, reflections, weather effects, and character models. The control scheme has been adapted from the HD Universe (GTA 5 in particular) to make the games more intuitive. Even the HUD has been modernized to fit current-gen standards.

PlayStation @PlayStation GTA III turns 20 today. Congrats to the team @RockstarGames – this iconic PS2 game will always hold a special place in our memory (cards) GTA III turns 20 today. Congrats to the team @RockstarGames – this iconic PS2 game will always hold a special place in our memory (cards) https://t.co/XFFtHstbr3

October 22, 2001, was the release date of GTA 3 for the PlayStation 2. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the game, and Rockstar had promised a surprise on this occasion earlier this year. The surprise turned out to be quite well-received indeed, although a fraction of players have been complaining about it. They claim that the quality of the remasters is inferior to what some modders have attempted before.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ray Sosa @41W00 GmanLives @GmanLives Meanwhile, a half assed "HD Tommy" mod someone made for GTA5. Meanwhile, a half assed "HD Tommy" mod someone made for GTA5. https://t.co/xmEjwOXKPP The community mods are better. Sucking up to R* not gone bring GTA 6 any faster. These “remasters” suck. Just like the sonic movie, please go back to the drawing board twitter.com/gmanlives/stat… The community mods are better. Sucking up to R* not gone bring GTA 6 any faster. These “remasters” suck. Just like the sonic movie, please go back to the drawing board twitter.com/gmanlives/stat…

Take Two's hostility against the modding community has irked a large portion of Rockstar's fanbase. Ever since they started shutting down GTA mods with the help of DMCA notices, veteran fans have been turning against them and their products. These fans believe that the remasters are a massive disappointment, especially since they don't offer any significant improvements over modded remasters.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar