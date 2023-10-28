When is Halloween weather expected to end in GTA Online? (2023)

Halloween weather returned in GTA Online on October 26, 2023, and it's expected to end on November 2, 2023. That means it should only be present for one week. This can be good news for some players since the green visuals persist even in interiors, which could be annoying. Similarly, fans of this filter may wish to take advantage of it while it's still around.

Either way, next week's GTA Online weekly update should end the current Halloween weather in the game. That means players wouldn't have to worry about strong filters or excessive storms happening too much by then.

Halloween weather should disappear by next week's GTA Online update

Halloween weather is known to be around in GTA Online from October 26, 2023, to November 1, 2023. Given the name of the season, it would be logical for it to disappear by next week's update since Halloween would be long gone by then, along with the following activities and items:

Ghosts Exposed

UFO Sightseeing

Phantom Cars

Halloween Slashers

Possessed Animals

Cerberus Surprise

Jack O' Lanterns

Some Halloween-themed jobs and masks

The ability to buy the Sanctus, Lurcher, and Franken Stange vehicles or the Camhedz Aracade machine

While this content might disappear next week, there's always a strong likelihood that most of it will return next year in October 2024.

Halloween weather details

This intriguing climate has a few different stages. It starts off with an orangish hint around 19:00 (7 pm), often with storms occurring an hour later. Most infamously, the green stormy variant can even affect the visuals when a player is inside a building.

Halloween weather technically vanishes every day at 7:30 am. That means this climate starts at 19:00 and ends at 7:30 in military time (which was what GTA Online uses by default).

Here are some tips for GTA Online players who don't like the Halloween weather:

Customization: Don't customize cars or do anything else tied to cosmetics from 19:00 to 7:30, as the filter can mess up how the items would look under normal circumstances.

Don't customize cars or do anything else tied to cosmetics from 19:00 to 7:30, as the filter can mess up how the items would look under normal circumstances. Driving: Get used to slippery roads while the storms are active, so get used to reduced traction.

Get used to slippery roads while the storms are active, so get used to reduced traction. Jobs: Some jobs have fixed weather and time (like Chopper Tail), so you could technically start but not finish them to enjoy the regular Los Santos climate.

Some jobs have fixed weather and time (like Chopper Tail), so you could technically start but not finish them to enjoy the regular Los Santos climate. Taking a break: Players who really dislike the current climate could just play sparingly and wait until November 2, 2023, as that's when everything should return to normal.

Of course, anybody who enjoys the climate can play as they normally would.

Next week's update

This is a hint of what to expect next week (Image via Tez2)

According to Tez2, Rockstar Games will celebrate the Day of the Dead festival in the next weekly update. That means some Mexican-themed masks are expected to become available in that week. Not too much has been leaked about this update just yet, apart from the addition of some new cosmetics.

Still, it is likely that GTA Online's infamous Halloween weather will be over by then, especially since there is no further mention of it.

