Part of the reason why GTA Online is so incredibly popular is that things don't just happen in the multiplayer game. Money doesn't fall from the sky and new casinos don't just spring up out of nowhere. Aside from these, giant structures like skyscrapers are constructed to keep players in due anticipation.

The Mile High Club is a skyscraper complex under construction that appears in GTA Online and GTA 5.

The complex has been under works for quite a while now, and from what evidence suggests, it won't be ready any time soon until Rockstar flicks a magic spell – a feat it's not exactly known for.

What's all the fuss about?

Image via GTA Wikio

The complex is located at the Pillbox South Station in Los Santos Transit and seems to cover an entire block, stretching from Alta Street, Power Street and Vespucci Boulevard to Adam's Apple Boulevard in Pillbox Hill.

The complex features a construction crane that players can climb over for a mini adventure and take a gander at the sprawling city from up above.

This skyscraper is the second tallest building in Los Santos, second only to Maze Bank Tower and is a project of STD contractors. The contractor goes by the name of Enzo Bonelli, and the mastermind architect is known as Chip Peterson.

When will the Mile High Club be ready in GTA Online?

The Mile High Club has been under construction for over eight years now and, given how fast the entire process has been, might stay that way for another year or two. Rumors suggest that it will be completed by the time GTA 6 comes out but since Rockstar seems to be silent on the matter, nothing is for certain.

With that being said, the Mile high Club does make for a pretty sight in GTA Online even though it is far from complete. Players like to roam around and over it, admiring its daunting stature and classical beauty.

GTA Online boasts a plethora of magnificent structures and the Mile High Club is, indubitably, one of them.

Read more: 5 GTA Online vehicles that are value-for-money in 2021

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul