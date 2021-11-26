Where are the army and navy bases in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition players have a lot of locations to remember when considering what weapons or vehicles they might need to help out CJ.

Two very noteworthy locations on the map are the military bases, i.e., the army and the navy. Once the users recognize these two sites, they will be hard to forget. Both areas contain military-grade weaponry and vehicles that are of much interest to GTA fans.

How to get military vehicles in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

The army and navy bases are great locations to know in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, primarily because they house some of the most deadly vehicles.

Where is the army base in GTA San Andreas Definitive Editon?

The army base is in a very familiar location to players of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. In fact, it is where the mission "Black Project" takes place.

Yes, it's located in the same space as Area 69. And yes, gamers will get in a lot of trouble and receive an instant 5-star wanted level for their break and enter. But it is totally worth the rewards.

Located in Bone County out in the desert, this location is the army base. But, it is also the site of the underground alien research facility in the game, Area 69.

This makes perfect sense to GTA fans. In real life, Area 51 is supposedly just a military base, whereas people now know it to be a location rich with an alien history. The same is true in San Andreas.

Where is the navy base in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

The navy base in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is located in the Easter Basin next to the largest airport in the game. Users will still receive a 5-star wanted level for trespassing, but once inside, they can escape in style.

Here, players will not encounter as many guards as at the other military base. What they will find is an Armored Patriot and a military truck in and around the base's buildings. There are also numerous small police-style speedboats available in the surrounding port.

If gamers enter the base by air, which is highly recommended, they can take the best vehicle that the GTA Navy offers. On the deck of the large ship, they can find the Hydra jet.

Users must land on the ship in a jetpack or helicopter and fly away at breakneck speed to evade capture.

Edited by Ravi Iyer