Where to buy an Arcade in GTA Online for The Diamond Casino Heist?

One of the most popular inquiries related to The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online is where players can buy an Arcade. That property must be purchased to start the heist, but one cannot just get it out of the blue like most other businesses.

There is a very small but easily missable requirement where the player has to meet with Lester Crest in Mirror Park first. It's not hard to do per se, it's just that most properties don't have any limitations on how to unlock the ability to purchase them.

Usually, you can just go to a website to buy it. With the Arcade, it's a little different.

The Diamond Casino Heist guide: How and where you can purchase an Arcade in GTA Online

GTA Online players should get a text from Lester Crest to meet him at Mirror Park, to which they should just go to that location. If you don't get that text, visit Lester's house to get a message from him. Once that's done, head to Mirror Park.

There isn't any gimmick to note for this step. Simply go to the 'L' on the world map in Mirror Park to see a cutscene. Once that cutscene is over, you will unlock the ability to purchase an Arcade. Buying the property is required to start The Diamond Casino Heist.

Now it's time for you to get this business.

Buying an Arcade in GTA Online

An example of how the website works (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can buy this property as soon as the cutscene at Mirror Park ends. To do so, bring up your phone and head to foreclosures.maze-bank.com. From there, you can buy this property from any of the six locations:

Blaine County, Paleto Bay: $1,235,000

$1,235,000 Blaine County, Grapeseed: $1,565,000

$1,565,000 East Los Santos, La Mesa: $1,875,000

$1,875,000 South Los Santos, Davis: $2,135,000

$2,135,000 North Los Santos, Rockford Hills: $2,345,000

$2,345,000 North Los Santos, Vinewood: $2,530,000

It doesn't matter which one you purchase. You will need at least $1,235,000 to get one of these properties to start The Diamond Casino Heist.

Starting The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online

Official artwork for the heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you complete the setup mission for the Arcade, it's time to head to this property's basement. You can now start the setup and preparation missions for The Diamond Casino Heist, even as a solo player.

However, it's worth noting that the finale must be done by at least two GTA Online players. Hence, you cannot do it solo like you could with the setup and preparation missions.

Closing notes

One of several locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is worth noting that the main reason to get an Arcade is to farm The Diamond Casino Heist. That said, some players may also appreciate the passive income that the property can generate, as it's capable of earning them $5,000 every in-game day.

To maximize passive income, you must place various Arcade Machines in all possible spots. It doesn't matter if it's the same machine placed in all locations. All that's important is that all spots are filled.

Besides this and the heist, you can also play some video games here.

