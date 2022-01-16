Where are boats stored in GTA Online?

After taking a trip to the sea, GTA Online players can always return their boats to a local marina.

Truth be told, boats no longer see much use in the current metagame. Most players would rather use a Toreador or Stromberg. However, boats can be a collector's item for certain players. Some of them want to show off their money by spending it on everything, including a marina full of boats.

Players can always buy their boats from the DockTease website. Once they do, their boats will automatically spawn at a nearby harbor. The place they are looking for is called Puerto Del Sol Marina. Anytime a player needs to find their boat, this is where they want to be.

GTA Online players should always know where to store their boats

Most players are comfortable with the idea that cars can be stored in garages. However, boats do not operate in the same way. As a result, some players may worry about what happens to their boats. The good news is that GTA Online will spawn them in a safe location.

Players can find boats in Puerto Del Sol Marina

Here is a visual guide on where to find this dock (Image via Sportskeeda)

Puerto Del Sol Marina is a free property in GTA Online. It originally cost $75,000, before Rockstar changed their minds in a 2014 update. This marina is where players will find their purchased boats. Anytime they order something from DockTease, it will arrive at this location.

GTA Online players can find this harbor in Puerto Del Sol, Los Santos. The above image shows that it's right next to Vespucci Beach. There is a channel that goes directly into the Pacific Ocean. Whenever a player is on a boat, they can use this route to enter or exit the mainland.

Boats can only be stored in Puerto Del Sol Marina, since there are no other harbors in Los Santos. However, they are not going to show up right away. Players first need to make a call to Pegasus. For a measly $200, this phone contact will spawn a boat at the docks.

Super Galaxy Yachts can also store these vehicles

On a related note, players can find some boats in a Galaxy Super Yacht. Depending on the property, the player can store anything from Seasharks to a SuperVolito Carbon.

However, this is not going to be an accessible method for most players. Super Galaxy Yachts are notoriously expensive, with prices that range from $6,000,000 to $10,000,000. Players are better off using Puerto Del Sol Marina instead.

Boats are meant for casual use

Unfortunately, boats are the most underutilized class in GTA Online. Most of them lack features that make them really stand out. As a result, boats should mainly be used for exploration. For instance, players can watch a beautiful sunset off the coastal shores.

Boats can also be fun to use, particularly faster ones like the Shitzu Longfin. If they are feeling competitive, GTA Online players can always use them for races.

