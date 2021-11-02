Where can players find the Altruists Cult in GTA 5?

The Altruists are a religious cult in GTA 5, composed of older men from the baby boomer generation. They firmly believe that other generations are the reason for all the problems in the world.

The Altruists camp in GTA 5 is the main headquarters of the cult, located in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

The camp is a small but functional, fortified village where no outsiders are usually allowed. It is full of numerous buildings painted with their livery.

Players come across the Altruists while playing as Trevor in the game. Although it is not clearly stated, the Altruists are considered a cannibalistic community that feeds on human flesh brought to them by Trevor.

All you need to know about the Altruists Cult in GTA 5

Players first encounter the Altruists Cult after the mission 'Nervous Ron' in GTA 5. Trevor receives a text from Ron mentioning the cult requesting 'Los Souls' in exchange for cash.

During the call, Ron also mentions that they "just want them for dinner" and are obsessed with "young blood".

Trevor can then take a few random characters to their camp, where he needs to deliver the victims to the gate for rewards. He is then paid a small amount of money for every person he hands over, but it is to be noted that it isn't always the best idea to give the characters away.

A few characters are more valuable when kept alive in the game, such as Castro Lagano, who can play golf against the player. Antonia Bottino is another person, as her father will give Trevor $60,000 if she is rescued.

There is also Ursula, who becomes a b**ty c**l option, and Packie McReary, a valuable future heist crew member.

Once Trevor delivers four people to the camp, an event is triggered where he is taken into the camp at gunpoint. It is then the player's mission to eliminate all the enemies and escape the camp in GTA 5.

While in the camp, they can find four briefcases containing $25,000 each. Gamers will also find an assortment of weapons, health, and armor packs.

Although Trevor kills everyone at the camp during the mission, some new Altruists spawn in the area, which can be noticed if users fly over them in a helicopter.

Edited by Ravi Iyer