Where to easily find the Banshee sports car in GTA 5 Story Mode?

Rockstar Games has added hundreds of vehicles to GTA 5, including sedans, supercars, and sports cars. While most of them can be found frequently in the game, the Bravado Banshee rarely spawns in the story mode. The 2-seater vehicle is quite famous in the Grand Theft Auto series due to its reliable performance in multiple games. However, it appears randomly in the latest game, making it hard to find it in the first place.

Fortunately, the gaming community has identified Banshee’s spawn locations over the years, knowing which can save a lot of time finding it in the GTA 5 Story Mode.

How to obtain Bravado Banshee in GTA 5 Story Mode in 2023?

The Bravado Banshee in GTA 5 resembles Dodge Viper SR (2nd generation) but with a vented hood. In the enhanced edition of the game, the vehicle also comes with an interior inspired by its real-life counterpart. On the performance front, it runs on an 8.4 liter carburetted V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, helping it reach a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) as tested by Broughy1322.

Like every other car in GTA 5 Story Mode, the Banshee can spawn randomly in the open world, and the protagonists can store them in their garage to save them for future use. Here is a list of all possible in-game locations where it appears more often:

It spawns at The Richman Hotel car park in Richman, Los Santos.

It spawns nearby the Pipeline Inn restaurant and bar in Pacific Bluffs.

It can be found in the Rockford Hills and Vinewood Hills areas.

It can also appear behind the Ponsonbys, the high-class clothing brand store in Rockford Hills.

NPCs can be found driving the car on the Del Perro Freeway in the game.

There’s another way to find the Banshee in GTA 5 story mode. Players must visit the parking lot nearby the Los Santos International Airport at night to find the sports car. Once found, players must drive it straight past the nearby Los Santos Customs and turn left from the crates to drive it out of the area.

Most players might not know, but Banshee can also rarely spawn with a chrome secondary color, making it only the second car in GTA 5 after the Dominator ever to do that.

Alternatively, gamers can simply buy the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for $105,000 and avoid all the hassle of finding it:

Open the Internet from the in-game smartphone Go to Legendary Motorsport Look for Bravado Banshee and select it Choose a color of your liking and click on Order

Seeing the pattern of Banshee’s appearance in almost every game for a couple of years, the developers could also add the vehicle to the upcoming untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

