Where to find the Injection in GTA Online

The Injection is a popular car that can be bought in GTA Online. The car has been around in the series since the 3D Universe and players can now buy the vehicle in GTA Online.

The Injection in GTA is a dune buggy and an off-road coupe that players can find around Blaine County in GTA Online. This car is mostly found in rural areas in the game. Although the design of this particular car is old, it has truly stood the test of time when it comes to GTA vehicles at remaining iconic and familiar.

In this article, players can learn how to find the Injection in GTA Online.

Injection in GTA Online: All you need to know

“Super reinforced shocks - perfect for cushioning when you are jumping sand dunes and landing with such ferocity that you bite your tongue in two.” — Southern San Andreas Super Autos description

Buying the Injection

Based loosely off the 1963 VW Fusca Buggy, the Injection looks like a Beetle that has been modified into a buggy. With good handling and steering, the Injection is a dune buggy that is best for driving on off-road and dusty terrain.

The Injection is a two-seater RWD vehicle that comes with a five-speed gear box. The car can be bought from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for $16,000. The Injection can be customized at Los Santos Customs and the vehicle has a good number of modifications, granting players the ability to make the car stand out and look much more personalized.

The top speed of the Injection is is 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h), as it's been accurately tested in-game by Broughy1322. The vehicle isn't one of the fastest vehicles in the game but it is possibly one of the best vehicles to use on off-road terrain.

Where to find the Injection in the game

This vehicle can be found driven by NPCs or parked around Sandy Shores. The Injection is a very common civilian vehicle throughout Blaine County. The Injection can also be requested by the Road Captain of a motorcycle club for $1000.

