Where to find and sell the Ocelot F620 in GTA Online

GTA Online has a variety of vehicles that players can try out. While some of them can be quite disappointing, there are a few remarkably useful vehicles in the game as well. Players can even get their hands on a supercar at an affordable in-game price. The Ocelot F620 is one such example.

The F620 made its debut in the franchise in GTA 4, and although the car has now returned to GTA Online, it's not quite the same monster players experienced in the older game. There's an obvious lack of acceleration (among other minor issues) that will become apparent as players drive around in the vehicle.

This article will look at how to find and sell the Ocelot F620 in GTA Online.

Here is how to find the Ocelot F620 and how to sell the car in GTA Online

The Ocelot F620 is considered to be one of the OG cars in the game as it has been around for a long time now. Southern San Andreas Super Autos describes the car as follows:

“If this car could talk, it would say "I'm having a midlife crisis." Just cheaper than the divorce that'll result from having an affair with your personal assistant, but the two are by no means mutually exclusive.”

The car's design is loosely based on the Maserati GranTurismo and the Jaguar XK. The drive train is rear-wheel based. The vehicle also has six gears with a twin-door, two-seater design.

The Ocelot F620 can be found on the streets of Los Santos and can be stolen from the following locations:

Del Perro Pier

Galileo Observatory

Burton

Players who prefer to purchase the car can buy it for a price of $80,000. Once fully upgraded, the car has a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) and a lap time of 1:11.171. Although the Ocelot F620 is lacking in acceleration compared to other cars in the same class, it has a better top speed.

Oversteering is another minor issue with the vehicle, but it is quite manageable despite it being noticeable. Even the vehicle's brakes are below average. The car's engine can also easily be disabled after just a few hits.

The fully upgraded car is not bulletproof by any means. It will cost $208,025 to fully upgrade the car, and this includes purchasing enough armor to have it withstand two explosive rounds. The car comes in a single-color option, and the interiors will match the colors chosen for the exterior. Other similar vehicles include the Super GT, Jackal, and Neo.

Selling the car

Players can sell their F620 when in need of cash, and it can go for a higher price if they have purchased the vehicle. Players can sell the stock model for a resale price of GTA$48,000 or GTA$152,013 if it's fully upgraded. On the other hand, the car will go for GTA$8,000 if it has been stolen from NPCs.

Another way players can make quick money from the car is by delivering it to Simeon in free roam when the request comes in from him. Players can deliver stolen vehicles to Simeon in the best condition to get a maximum of GTA$12,000.

The shortcomings of the vehicle make it a lot less appealing, and the upgrades don't necessarily justify the costs either as the car can easily be destroyed. Players who intend to add the car to their collection can snipe it off NPCs and get it upgraded and insured. This way, they'll end up spending a lot less than the cost of the vehicle.

