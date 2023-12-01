Where could GTA 6 take place: Everything known so far

GTA 6 has been a hot topic for a long time, with Rockstar Games confirming the first official trailer will arrive on December 5, 2023. That said, players can't help but wonder which city the upcoming title will be set in. Many believe GTA 6 will have multiple cities like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Further reasons stem from the previous entry, as GTA 5, despite having a huge map, couldn't provide the diversity and excitement players feel upon unlocking a new area.

This article will discuss these speculations and rumors about the possible locations that might appear in the next title.

Note: The article is subjective and mostly based on the writer's opinion, speculations, and rumors.

GTA 6 might be set in Vice City

At the moment, the strongest rumors suggest Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in Vice City. They emerged after quite a few early development videos of the game surfaced online. While the location does not resemble the original city featured in GTA: Vice City, it has a lot of similarities.

In one such clip, fans found the Vice City Metro Mule branding on a subway, giving fuel to this rumor. Many believe it is the best choice of city for the upcoming title for one big reason — Rockstar Games hasn't used the Vice City map since the initial game.

Since most of the other locations, including San Andreas, Los Santos, and Liberty City, have appeared in multiple titles, developers could use Vice City for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 might have other cities as well

According to another popular rumor on X (formerly Twitter) by Gaming Detective, Grand Theft Auto 6 might feature multiple cities. The community had to dig out a lot to learn that besides Vice City, the latest entry might also explore Port Gellhorn.

Since the initials of the Port Gellhorn Police Department can be seen on the cop vehicles in the leaked video, many assume it will play a major role in the plot. It's also speculated to be much larger than Paleto Bay, which is already a big location in GTA 5.

Since Ocean Beach was also quite visible in the leaked video, it is assumed that Vice City and Port Gellhorn will be two major cities alongside several other smaller locations that players will be able to explore. Notably, Yorktown, Washington Beach, and Ekanfinaka have a big chance to appear in the game based on the roadsigns.

With the GTA 6 trailer release date confirmed, the community expects more clarity surrounding the next entry and its features. Till then, fans are advised to take all the information with a grain of salt.

