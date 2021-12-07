What happened to Lamar after GTA 5?

Since the events of GTA 5, Lamar Davis has done surprisingly pretty well for himself.

Lamar has always been one of the more popular side characters in GTA 5. His interactions with Franklin are the comedic highlights of this game. They even became the center of viral memes a while ago. However, he always had a tendency to put himself in great danger.

Some players may wonder if Lamar is still alive. While he does give missions in GTA Online, that was back when the game took place before GTA 5. Rest assured, it turns out that Lamar is still around. Rockstar made an indirect reference to him in the 2021 Los Santos Tuners update.

Where did Lamar go after GTA 5 ended?

Lamar and Franklin once had a discussion on where they wanted to be in life. The latter didn't have high hopes for their survival rate. Ironically, only Lamar's fate was revealed after GTA 5 ended. He's kept himself very busy in the bustling world of GTA Online.

The timeline between GTA 5 and GTA Online

Players may already know Lamar gives them plenty of work in GTA Online. He gives them a basic tutorial on how the game works. Lamar also gives players a few missions, most of which involve gang warfare.

GTA Online was originally set before the events of GTA 5. However, as the years have gone by, the game is now set in current times. Each respective update now takes place in the year of its release.

Every now and then, Lamar missions are given the spotlight in GTA Online. Rockstar is certainly aware of his popularity from GTA 5. This is why he maintains a prominent role in the early stages of the game. It also makes sense for those players to start their journey with Lamar, since he is a smaller criminal.

Lamar is still around in 2021

There is a fun little reference to Lamar in the Los Santos Tuners update, which was released back in the summer of 2021. His black Emperor vehicle can be found in the parking lot for the LS Car Meet. He even has a custom license plate entitled LAMAR G.

What this means is that Lamar has membership in the LS Car Meet. He would've had to fork over $50,000 just to apply. Lamar should be financially secure if he's giving away that much cash. That's not even getting to the potential upgrades of his vehicle, assuming he uses any.

Will Lamar ever make a big return?

GTA Online loves to recycle characters from previous games. One example is Patricia Madrazzo, who plays a notable role in the Cayo Perico heist. The point is that Rockstar can always bring Lamar back into the fold. All they really need is an interesting story and a relevant update.

It's unknown when Lamar will turn up again, but he was referenced earlier this year. Some GTA Online players would find it very interesting to see him again. Who knows how the years have changed for the proud gangster.

