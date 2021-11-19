Where to find the Pizza Boy in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Players can find some fun with the Pizza Boy from the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Sometimes one just wants to fool around in open world games. The GTA series is no different, especially with their side missions. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition features the return of the classic Pizza Boy. It's easily one of the most popular vehicles in the original game.

The Pizza Boy allows players to perform deliveries across the city. Given its sheer rarity, it’s a rather unique scooter by GTA standards. Players won’t find it just anywhere in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. They need to look for specific locations on the map.

How to find the Pizza Boy from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

The Pizza Boy has only made a few appearances in the GTA series, mainly in the 3D Universe. GTA Vice City is the first in the series to introduce the concept of pizza deliveries. The Definitive Edition still includes this random side quest, which can only be done with the vehicle.

Head over to Well Stacked Pizza

Well Stacked Pizza can be found in multiple locations around GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. The building is recognizable by the giant logo, which is a slice of pepperoni pizza. Here are the map locations for the Well Stacked Pizza:

Vice Point

Downtown

Little Haiti

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition will station Pizza Boys right next to these buildings. Players can hop on the scooter so the mission can start. Alternatively, they can also take it for themselves after the mission is over.

Players can also find it in the Road Kill mission

This mission is quite simple, as the players simply need to eliminate a pizza delivery man. Predictably, he can be seen driving a Pizza Boy. This makes it easy to run him over with a larger vehicle.

After the mission is completed, the player can steal the Pizza Boy for themselves.

These vehicles won't be found in traffic

With the exception of the above methods, players won't be able to find these vehicles anywhere else. Pizza Boys will not regularly spawn in traffic. Luckily, they are really easy to find in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Players can mark these locations on the map, thanks to the new GPS system.

Players can get themselves nice little rewards

MX Cartoons @MXCartoons



– The GTA skillz is strong with this one, kommenterar hawaiiskjortsansvarige Tommy Vercetti. FLASH (FM): @MXCartoons klarade Pizza Boy-sidouppdraget på första försöket och belönades med $5000 samt 150 i max health.– The GTA skillz is strong with this one, kommenterar hawaiiskjortsansvarige Tommy Vercetti. FLASH (FM): @MXCartoons klarade Pizza Boy-sidouppdraget på första försöket och belönades med $5000 samt 150 i max health. – The GTA skillz is strong with this one, kommenterar hawaiiskjortsansvarige Tommy Vercetti. https://t.co/9cIpDIKQVw

Pizza Boy missions are split up into ten different levels. Players must deliver pizzas by throwing it at their targets, then making it back to the Well Stacked Pizza. Each level gets progressively harder than the last one. The good news is that there are really good incentives for completing level 10.

Once the GTA Vice City players finish the final level, the mission cannot be redone. They should finish the Pizza Boy missions for 100% completion, sinces it's a requirement. Better yet, their maximum health bar will increase to 150. Coupled with that, the monetary reward for the Pizza Boy missions is also $5000.

Interestingly, a Pizza Boy was also supposed to spawn at the Vercetti Estate. Due to a few coding errors, this is not possible in the final game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul