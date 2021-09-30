Which is the best amphibious vehicle in GTA Online? 

There are a few vehicles in GTA Online that have the power to run on land and in water. These amphibious vehicles are usually highly underrated as not many players explore the waters of GTA Online.

The Pegassi Toreador is the best land/water vehicle in GTA Online for many reasons. The car is a weaponized speed-beast that players can rely on for all their adventures.

The best amphibious vehicle in GTA Online: Pegassi Toreador

“No land? No problem. With Pegassi's submersible, booster-fitted sports car, taking your life and all its problems out to sea has never been faster. Nothing is as therapeutic for the soul as the endless blue of the Pacific Ocean and firing off a few torpedoes at passersby.” — Warstock Cache & Carry description.

The Pegassi Toreador is a custom submersible sports car featured in GTA Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update. The car is based on the Lamborgnihi Marzal with headlights like the Aston Martin Lagonda.

Players can buy the Toreador for $3,660,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. The top speed of the Toreador on land is 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), as it's been tested by Broughy1322. The car is a four-seater amphibious sports car that runs on the RWD drivetrain.

The Toreador has two different modes of operation which are the land mode and the submarine mode. When underwater, the car is faster than the submersible and the Kraken but is slower than any speed boat while on the surface. What sets the Toreador apart is the boost feature which is one of the best in the game. The boost can also be activated underwater, making it superior to most naval vehicles.

The defensive capabilities of the Toreador are quite impressive as it can survive quite a bit of gunfire and also a few explosives. The car can also be armed with a machine gun, a missile launcher and a torpedo launcher.

