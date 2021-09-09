Which is the best armored car to buy in GTA Online in September 2021?

GTA Online offers highly specialized cars that are made to serve a variety of purposes. Defensive capabilities are often a deciding factor in choosing a vehicle in the game.

Players get a variety of cars to choose from in GTA Online. This ranges from sports cars made solely for racing to luxurious sedans that scream excess. When it comes to PvE missions, armored cars turn out to be the most useful.

Like all other categories, players also get to choose from a wide range of armored cars in the game. The HVY Nightshark is frequently regarded as the best in this category, and for good reason.

GTA Online: Which is the best armored car in the game as of September 2021?

The HVY Nightshark is an armored 4-door SUV in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the Gunrunning update in 2017. The Nightshark is based primarily on the Dartz T-98 Kombat, with some design elements from the Dartz Black Shark.

“There's a special moment in the life of every billionaire when you realize that everyone else is trying to kill you and steal from you. And when the time comes, you want a vehicle built exclusively to cater to that paranoid delusion. Enter the Nightshark, where you can sit in perfect comfort behind tinted, sniper-proof glass as the filthy hordes press against your armored hull, then pull the trigger on the dual machine guns and relax as the car does all the hard work for you. Who's crazy now?” — Warstock Cache & Carry description.

The Nightshark performs remarkably well for an armored vehicle of its size. It boasts excellent acceleration and top speed, as well as exceptional handling, capable of managing most turns. However, minor understeer on tight turns may occur.

It is an excellent ramming vehicle that doesn't lose speed while pushing away other vehicles. The Nightshark's suspension is more than impressive, and it can maintain stability on rough terrain.

The Nightshark can endure up to four rockets from a Rocket Launcher before being destroyed by the fifth. A fully upgraded Nightshark can withstand up to 27 homing missiles. The only disadvantage is that the windows are not bulletproof, exposing players to gunfire.

The driver of the Nightshark gets access to four front-facing machine guns. They have a fair amount of firepower against players and vehicles with minimal or zero armor.

Also Read

The Nightshark can be bought for $1,245,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry in GTA Online. Its cheap price, coupled with its impressive performance and defensive capabilities, make it the best armored car in GTA Online.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod