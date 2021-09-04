Top 5 best armored vehicles in GTA Online In September 2021

Armored cars are an incredibly popular choice in GTA Online.

Unlike flashy motorbikes and laughably vulnerable trucks, armored cars do not balk before the onset of a catastrophe or an unexpected attack, both of which are considered completely normal in GTA Online.

This article talks about 5 of the best armored cars featured in GTA Online.

Top 5 best armored cars in GTA Online

5) The Barrage

The Barrage is an off-road buggy based on the HDT Sword ITV (Internationally Transportable Vehicle) and the HDT Storm SRTV (Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle).

Like most weaponized vehicles, the Barrage is an exceptionally powerful buggy, boasting two gunners, one on the front and one on the back. Upon customization, the gunner on the back can also be switched for a grenade launcher.

Recorded at a top speed of 108.75 mph, the Barrage is incredibly fast for a buggy and makes for a great investment.

4) The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom is an upgraded variant of the Insurgent. The Pick-Up custom features a tow-hitch that can tow another player's Anti-Aircraft Trailer.

The Insurgent Pick-Up is incredibly sturdy and capable of taking its fair share of mishaps. It also boasts nimble handling, powerful weapons and amazing acceleration. All in all, the Pick-Up Custom makes for a must-buy in GTA Online.

3) Duke O'Death

GTA Online features a number of great armored cars but not many can go toe-to-toe with this incredibly unique and exceptionally stylish car.

The Duke O'Death takes inspiration from the 1968-1970 Dodge Charger, which explains its amazing performance.

While the Duke O'Death doesn't feature machine guns, it's a bullet-proof vehicle that grants the driver unflinching invincibility against impromptu attacks.

2) The Night Shark

The Night Shark needs no introduction in GTA Online. Equipped with a number of cool features, it is one of the best armored vehicles in GTA Online.

This large, beefy SUV draws inspiration from Dartz Combat and Dartz Black Shark, two of the most popular vehicles of all time.

The Nightshark is not only capable of holding its own in most situations but can also blow everything in the targeted vicinity into smithereens.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,245,000 and makes for one heck of a purchase in GTA Online.

1) The Armored Kuruma

At the very top is, of course, the king of all armored cars in GTA Online, the armored Kuruma.

Equipped with bullet-proof panels and bullet-resistant windows, Kuruma is arguably one of the best vehicles in GTA Online.

Priced at $698,250, it is surprisingly cheap for such an amazing car and can be purchased from Southern S.A. South Autos.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul