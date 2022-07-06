Which is the best monster truck in GTA Online?

Rockstar Games has paid a lot of attention to the modes of transportation in GTA Online as it features nearly 700 operational vehicles. Out of these, most are cars and trucks, but they also include helicopters, planes, boats, and much more.

The game also features Monster Trucks which play an important part in some areas as players often use one of them for Bunker sale missions. This article will cover two monster trucks in GTA Online and help players decide which one they should use in the game.

Liberator vs Marshall: Which one is the better monster truck in GTA Online?

Vapid Liberator

The Vapid Liberator is a true-blue American monster truck that was first featured as part of an Independence Day event in 2014. It can only be purchased during the event week and costs $742K.

The Liberator is on sale this Independence week, and it is being offered at a 50% discount. GTA Online players purchasing this Monster Truck should remember that this cannot be a personal vehicle and has to be called in via Pegasus Concierge in the 'Interaction Menu.'

The Liberator uses a fiberglass body that is mounted on a frame made out of reinforced tubing attached to the drivetrain. The tubing is inspired by real-life monster trucks as it is used to keep the body from breaking after hard hits. The body features huge cut-outs to accommodate the humongous wheels. The head and tail lights of the vehicle are non-functional.

The Liberator sports a supercharged V8 engine coupled to a 3-speed gearbox that powers all the wheels. Monster trucks are not meant for racing, so its top speed (80.25 mph) and lap times (1:17.812) are not the best in the game.

However, the immense power delivery system makes it the fastest accelerating 4-wheel drive car in the game. Other unique features include having tires that are impervious to any damage and being immune to fall damage. However, this vehicle cannot be customized.

Cheval Marshall

GTA Online players who have played the PS3 or Xbox 360 version and returned on the Enhanced version (PS4, Xbox One, or PC) can obtain this truck for free. Initially, it was an exclusive vehicle for returning players and others could not get this vehicle. It was later made available for everyone to purchase as part of the Warstock Cache and Carry stable for $500K. However, returning players can still claim the truck at no cost.

OG GTA fans can spot and identify the Picador body mounted on a monster truck chassis. For the uninitiated, Cheval Picador is a pickup vehicle in the game. However, there are some changes in the monster truck's body, such as the huge arches on the sides and the absence of a rear bed and windows. The metallic tube chassis and interior are identical to that of the Vapid Liberator.

GTA Online players can purchase the Marshall with a pre-applied livery. The liveries use colors from the flags of many different countries like the USA, Germany, Jamaica, and others. The livery applies the colors in a racing stripes-styled theme.

The Marshall houses the exact same engine as the Liberator and performs exactly the same.

However, the stats bar shows that the Marshall has better handling. Being huge and heavy trucks, both cannot attain high speeds so maneuverability is not really an issue. Nothing really sets these behemoths apart from each other in terms of performance.

However, the Marshall is clearly the better choice for GTA Online players because not only does it look better, but it is also cheaper. Additionally, unlike the Liberator, it can be purchased at any time throughout the year.

