Are Facilities in GTA Online worth buying?

GTA Online provides its players with many types of in-game properties and businesses. One of them is an underground facility that is primarily used by players to gain access to various missions, weapons, and storage spaces.

But if there are players who know nothing about underground facilities in GTA Online, then it might be a risky investment for them. Through this article, players will receive all the important information about Facilities in GTA Online, and whether it is worth having in the game.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Should players invest their money in Facilities in GTA Online?

Overview

Facilties are large subterranean structures with many levels being managed by the IAA. These can be modified with a variety of extras, including CEO Offices, Motorcycle Clubhouses, and Bunkers. After getting an introductory phone call from Lester Crest, there are nine Facilities available for players to buy from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

Similar to Bunkers and Hangars, Facilities may be acquired for use by Organizations and Motorcycle Clubs. Aside from the actual heist missions, there is no ongoing business operation which requires the player to register as a CEO, Biker President, or VIP.

Pros

The ability to access the Doomsday Heist, which is still regarded as one of the finest heists in GTA Online, is perhaps what makes owning a facility one of the most alluring options for players in GTA Online.

Players also get to store some of the most powerful vehicles in the game, such as The Avenger, which is one of the most expensive aircraft in the game. Players also get access to many exclusive vehicles such as the Khanjali, Thruster, Chernobog, and RCV, these are some of the most useful vehicles players can get in the game.

With facilities, players can also get access to the Pegasus Conceirge, a company that sends certain vehicles, including specialized helicopters, to the player's desired location. This is extremely useful, especially when players are stuck in a difficult situation and need to escape quickly.

Finally, the most infamous reason why players buy facilities in GTA Online is because they get access to the Orbital Cannon, which is basically a cannon that revolves around the earth and, when fired, can kill any player within the targeted area instantly. It is probably one of the most dangerous weapons in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Cons

Unfortunately, almost all of the vehicles and weapons that become accessible with the facilities are very expensive to own, such as the Orbital Canno, which will cost almost a million dollars just to be installed.

This means that if players do not have a huge bank account, they will not be able to enjoy most of the luxieries owning a facility provides players with. Moreover, if players are not interested in Doomsday Heist, especially after the release of Cayo Perico Heist, facilities become essentially useless for them.

Unlocking trade pricing will not help if players never intend to acquire the Doomsday Heist vehicles in the first place. Although these cars are good, there are always better and cheaper options.

Conclusion

Facilities have huge financial investments in Grand Theft Auto Online, so players who are tight on cash might not find much use of this property. If players are looking to make money, they should try bunkers or nightclubs.

But if there are rich Grand Theft Auto Online players who don't have to constantly worry about how much money they are spending, then an underground facility is perfect for them.

