Which is the best Salvage Yard Vehicle Robbery in GTA Online Chop Shop DLC? (and why)

With the Chop Shop update for GTA Online, Rockstar has introduced a new type of property called the Salvage Yard. This property, like almost any other, offers a new way to make money in the game through some exciting high-stakes robberies. These mini-heists, called Vehicle Robberies, are planned out from this new property and have setup missions like any other major heist.

As the name suggests, players get to steal a car during this robbery, which can then be sold manually or salvaged for parts. There are five different robberies, and the tasks involved during the missions are drastically different. With that in mind, here's the best Salvage Yard Robbery in GTA Online, considering how easy it is and how fast players can redo it to maximize their earnings.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

The best GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery in Chop Shop update

The best Vehicle Robbery in the GTA Online Chop Shop update is The Gangbanger Robbery. There are several reasons, and this article will explore them all. As the easiest Salvage Yard Robbery in the game, players can earn a ton of money by replaying it once the cooldown is over. So here's a rundown of what this robbery entails.

The goal of this robbery is to free King Tiny, a gang member, from the Mission Row Police Station, who will then provide the location of the target car. This GTA Online Chop Shop vehicle belongs to a hostile gang, so players will have to eliminate them in order to obtain it. The scope-out mission is a piece of cake, as it involves no gunfights at all.

Players will simply be heading out to take photographs of several points of interest around the Mission Row Police Station. The subsequent setup missions can also be done without any interruption at all. There's an optional Disrupt Equipment mission that involves breaking into a police lockup, and it involves some minor combat.

The Getaway Vehicle task also involves a minor gunfight as players break into a garage and steal a vehicle from some armed carjackers. However, these shouldn't be too much of a problem for many, as the average GTA Online heist features a lot more combat. The Planning Work missions, which involve stealing tactical equipment and a police chopper, might be a bit challenging.

However, just like the previous tasks, these are also quite simple and nothing that most players can't handle. The best thing is often reserved for last, and this is certainly true for The Gangbanger Robbery in GTA Online. In the heist finale, players attack the police station armed with stun guns and must deal with the cops non-lethally.

It's only in the final segment, where players get to steal the target vehicle that they get engaged in a full-scale combat scenario. The vehicle is stored at a random gang hideout, which is occupied by either the Ballas, the Vagos, or the Kkangpae. Stealing it and bringing it to the Salvage Yard concludes this mission.

