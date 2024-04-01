Which is the best slot machine in GTA 5 Online in 2024?

Players who like trying their luck at the Diamond Casino must have wondered about which the best slot machine in GTA 5 Online is. Notably, there are quite a few of them at the casino and while gambling is based purely on luck, players seem to have had more of it on one particular machine than the others. Hence, those looking to make some cash without grinding business missions and heists can give it a try.

The slot machine in question is Deity of the Sun. Interestingly, some have also found the Diamond Miner machine quite rewarding. However, the former seems to be the most popular choice overall, making it arguably the best slot machine in GTA 5 Online in 2024.

NOTE: This survey is based on fan responses and can vary from person to person.

Deity of the Sun is arguably the best slot machine in GTA 5 Online in 2024

Deity of the Sun is arguably the best slot machine in GTA 5 Online. This has been the players' sentiment for some time and continues to be so in 2024 thus far. Needless to say, winning in this game depends a lot on luck, as there are no unique mechanics or controls involved.

You can only place a betting amount, press the spin button, and then have to wait for the result. However, most players feel that the Deity of the Sun slot machine seems a little easier to win when compared to others.

You should be able to find this particular slot machine at multiple spots inside the Diamond Casino along with the Diamond Miner slot machine, which is also quite popular among players.

Therefore, those on the quest for the best slot machine in GTA 5 Online in 2024 can give both of them a try. Winning money from them can be a very different as well as relaxing experience, contrary to the intense heists, robberies, and business missions that one usually grinds to get rich.

Deity of the Sun and Diamond Miner among a group of slot machines. (Image via YouTube/GRAVESIGHT)

That being said, it must be noted that each spin, regardless of the result, will deduct the betting amount that you placed. So, be careful about not wasting more money than you would like to on this game.

Additionally, note that the betting amount and the reward on all Diamond Casino games are dealt with chips. To acquire these chips or convert the prize into cash, you must visit the casino's cashier booth located near The Lucky Wheel.

Interestingly, spinning The Lucky Wheel can get you a free vehicle. This is known as the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle and is refreshed with every GTA Online weekly update. Unfortunately, the odds of winning it aren't very favorable and the wheel itself can only be spun once per day.

